Lansing, KS

French not seeking re-election

Leavenworth Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. David French has announced he will not be running for re-election...

www.leavenworthtimes.com

Leavenworth Times

Cast your August ballot for life

To the editor: In an April 29 letter to the editor, the writer introduced county readers to the upcoming August vote on Kansas bills SCR1602 and HCR5003, approved by both houses of the Kansas Legislature in support of an amendment to the Bill of Rights of the Kansas state constitution. This amendment, now commonly called the “Value Them Both” (VTB) amendment, would ensure that Kansas lawmakers can define, regulate and ultimately oversee abortion in all its aspects in the state of Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
Leavenworth Times

We all need that meeting place with God

Growing up in the great state of Minnesota was a big thing – cabins, resorts, Bible camps, a time to meet with God and his creation. A time for re-creation of body, mind and spirit. I was there at Camp Shamineau in the 1960s. I met Jesus as a savior there and made a lifetime commitment. I also met another lifetime commitment, my wife, Linda, now of 53 years – lifers for Jesus and lifers for love in marriage and family.
MINNESOTA STATE

