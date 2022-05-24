French not seeking re-election

To the editor: In an April 29 letter to the editor, the writer introduced county readers to the upcoming August vote on Kansas bills SCR1602 and HCR5003, approved by both houses of the Kansas Legislature in support of an amendment to the Bill of Rights of the Kansas state constitution. This amendment, now commonly called the “Value Them Both” (VTB) amendment, would ensure that Kansas lawmakers can define, regulate and ultimately oversee abortion in all its aspects in the state of Kansas.

