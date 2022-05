WENATCHEE — Fabio Ciuciu, the 20-year-old California man who stole almost $25,000 from Cashmere Valley Bank ATMs, must serve 30 days in jail and repay the losses. Ciuciu, arrested last summer in Placentia and extradited to Washington, has already repaid $10,000 toward his restitution in the 2019 thefts, in which he used fraudulent ATM cards to withdraw $24,755 fromcash machines around the Wenatchee Valley. The phony cards were created using data stolen from cardholders with a device called card skimmer.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO