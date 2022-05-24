ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

You've ridden the Elizabeth Line...now get the sofa: Souvenirs being sold to celebrate opening of new rail link include £9 socks, £38 toiletry bag and £2,500 couch

By Stewart Carr For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

An abundance of souvenirs celebrating today's launch of the Elizabeth Line on the London Tube have hit the shelves - and it seems shoppers can't get enough of them.

Socks, toiletry bags, cushions and even a range of couches are just some of the goods using the newly-opened line's colours and logo.

An elegant tote bag costing £60 and a three-seat sofa priced at £2,500 upholstered with the Elizabeth Line's colours is available from the London Transport Museum's gift shop.

At the line's launch today at Paddington station, queues of shoppers gathered in its shop to purchase some themed souvenirs.

Ian Mansfield tweeted: 'The stall at Paddington station is doing a roaring trade in Elizabeth Line souvenirs as people buy their first day keepsakes.'

Around 130,000 people travelled on London's £18.9 billion Elizabeth line railway in the first few hours of operation on Tuesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bg8VH_0fosfqNd00
Ian Mansfield tweeted: 'The stall at Paddington station is doing a roaring trade in Elizabeth Line souvenirs as people buy their first day keepsakes.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qy1lx_0fosfqNd00
An elegant tote bag costing £60 themed on the Elizabeth Line's colours is available from the London Transport Museum's gift shop
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aCfFr_0fosfqNd00
For £2,500, collectors can purchase a 3-seat sofa upholstered in the colours of the new line

Hundreds of transport enthusiasts gathered at stations in Paddington, west London and Abbey Wood, south-east London to be on the first trains which departed shortly after 6.30am.

Transport for London (TfL) commissioner Andy Byford said the service was running 'so far so good' and 'on time'.

Paddington station was closed for around half an hour due to a fire alarm being activated.

TfL said an estimated 130,000 journeys were made up to 10am on the entire line, which stretches from Reading in Berkshire and Heathrow Airport in west London to Abbey Wood in south-east London and Shenfield in Essex.

Around 65,000 of those involved the new central section between Paddington and Abbey Wood.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who travelled on the first departure from Paddington, said it was 'a fantastic day'.

He told the PA news agency: 'It's been fantastic to see these amazing stations being used by members of the public.

'It's one of those pinch-me moments.

'We're experiencing an expansion of public transport in London we've not seen in more than 50 years.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42t1nw_0fosfqNd00
For £60, shoppers can purchase a cushion upholstered with the Elizabeth Line's colours

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: 'Absolutely delighted that the Elizabeth Line has opened to the public today.

'Long-term investment in UK infrastructure pays off - with this project alone supporting 55,000 new jobs, 1,000 apprenticeships, and forecast to boost the UK economy by £42bn.'

The Elizabeth line initially operates in three separate sections, which are expected to be integrated in the autumn.

Demand for the railway has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

TfL estimates that annual passenger numbers will not reach 170 million by 2026.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Superyacht worth £6m with 2,000 gallons of fuel onboard finally sinks after burning for three hours in spectacular Devon harbour blaze as oil slick fears grow

An 85ft superyacht worth £6million carrying 2,000 gallons of fuel sunk tonight after it went up in flames at a harbour in Devon today. Firefighters raced to Torquay harbourside after the luxury boat, which is called the Rendezvous, caught fire shortly before midday today. The flames and smoke caused by the blaze left some people trapped at the far end of the pier, according to one witness, with police confirming the boat drifted from its mooring.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Inquest into death of railway worker Belly Mujinga who died of Covid after being 'spat on' at London Victoria station during first lockdown will NOT look at whether she was infected by a passenger

The man who allegedly spat at Belly Mujinga who died with coronavirus at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic will no longer form part of an inquest into the transport worker's death. Mrs Mujinga, 47, died on April 5, 2020 with coronavirus after she was reportedly coughed on and spat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Man whose home was piled high with clutter tests his friend's patience by refusing to throw away rubber bands, biscuit tins and empty washing up liquid bottles on Nick Knowles' Big House Clearout

A man pushed his best friend and niece to breaking point on this week's Nick Knowles' Big House Clearout, when he refused to part with rubber bands, biscuit tins and empty washing up liquid bottles. Presenter Nick travelled to Hastings this week to help Mike declutter his chaotic cottage, which...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transport For London#London Mayor#Souvenir#Mayor Of London#Central London#The Elizabeth Line#Abbey Wood#Tfl
Daily Mail

How rail strike unions are stuck in the steam age: Barons behind strike threats are rowing over 'utterly arcane' practices... and won't even let staff use phone apps

Rail unions threatening a summer of strikes have been accused of defending ‘utterly arcane’ work practices that make passengers and staff less safe. Industry and Whitehall sources say the militant RMT is fighting even the slightest changes to ‘Spanish practices’ – some of which date back more than 100 years.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Dress worn by Queen's maid of honour at the Coronation, which went missing for 40 years, is painstakingly restored to go on show for the Platinum Jubilee

A lavish maid of honour dress from the Queen's Coronation has been painstakingly restored and will go on display to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The outfit, designed by the Queen's dressmaker Norman Hartnell, was worn by Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill at the 1953 Westminster Abbey ceremony. It has a tiny 22-inch...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
Daily Mail

'What a complete waste of money': Residents voice fury after council sets aside £363,000 for 'wiggly line' scheme to turn Worthing town centre into a car-free zone

A newly pedestrianised zone has been branded a waste of taxpayer money after wiggly white lines were added to the new tarmac surface. Adur and Worthing Council spent £23,500 on the design and management of the eyesore 'improvement'. The temporary measure was made permanent as part of the town's...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

I'm no Gangster Gran! Pensioner, 68, denies keying locals' cars over parking row after notice goes up warning of 'vigilante activity'

A pensioner has been branded a ‘gangster granny’ after accusations that she damaged vehicles in a well-heeled market town. Pauline Wallin, 68, said she had been accused of keying cars along a historic high street – which prompted one local business to warn customers of ‘vigilante activity’ after it claims a £40,000 Audi was deliberately scratched, which she denies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The 5ft 8in giant whose life was a rollicking ride: On the turf Lester Piggott captivated millions, not least the Queen but behind his granite mask lay a flawed miser who was jailed for tax evasion and raised two families at once

As the Queen’s favourite jockey stood in the dock at Ipswich Crown Court in 1987, having admitted to defrauding Her Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (to use its modern name) out of £3.25 million in unpaid taxes, his barrister attempted to unravel the arcane complexities of Lester Piggott’s character.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Angela Rayner's squeeze - the Labour transport chief - repeatedly poses on picket lines as strikes cause misery to hundreds of thousands of commuters

A labour transport spokesman repeatedly joined picket lines during strikes that brought misery to hundreds of thousands of commuters. Shadow Minister Sam Tarry was pictured posing beside an RMT trade union banner emblazoned with the slogan ‘Never On Our Knees’ during a 24-hour walkout by London Underground staff and has voiced his ‘solidarity’ with a train driver who refused to cross a picket line.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

374K+
Followers
40K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy