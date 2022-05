BRADENTON, Fla. — Children in Manatee County will be able to chow down on free meals while school is out thanks to the Summer BreakSpot program. The School District of Manatee County's Food and Nutrition Services Department is continuing its 15-year program that provides nutritious meals for all kids and teens under 18 years old. It begins on Tuesday, May 31.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO