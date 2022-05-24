ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Sci-fi themes used in new anti-speeding campaign specific to El Paso County

By Scott Harrison
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJK8S_0fosflDE00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- With speeding-related traffic fatalities rising across Colorado and in El Paso County, authorities are getting creative in their message to convince drivers to slow down.

New public service announcements include monsters and alien spaceships to explain that if drivers aren't being chased by them, there's no reason to exceed the speed limit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3690jY_0fosflDE00
CDOT

According to a release from state and local authorities Tuesday, In 2020 -- the most recent year in which data is available -- Colorado had 287 speeding related deaths -- a 20% increase from 2019.

El Paso County had 40 such fatalities in 2020, a 43% increase from 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OAdU1_0fosflDE00
Colorado State Patrol

Authorities said that the number of speeding crashes likely decreased in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic but could trend upward this year.

Across the state, authorities said that nearly 80% of people killed in speeding crashes happened either on rural roads or on interstate highways through cities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tm7pA_0fosflDE00
KRDO

To raise awareness of the issue, a news conference was held Tuesday at the Colorado Springs Police Operations Center, involving the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48itVM_0fosflDE00
KRDO

"We believe that the need to be fresh, keep coming up with fresh ideas... everything may not be a hard enforcement idea, maybe some humor in it," said Glenn Davis, CDOT's highway safety manager. "But the message is still, there's just no excuse to speed. And it's to get the attention of the drivers who may be thinking of an excuse."

Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the State Patrol, said that the high number of speeding deaths is a major safety issue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHrDz_0fosflDE00
KRDO

"A lot of them happen because drivers aren't alert, are not paying attention or are distracted," he said. "That's something we can control. If we can get people to realize that, we'd significantly reduce those deaths. Today, as I was traveling here from Denver, I was passed by the driver of a pickup truck going 100 mph and driving unsafely."

Surprisingly, Packard said that he let the driver go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZMI6e_0fosflDE00
Colorado State Patrol

"I decided that it was better for me to get here on time so that more people could hear our message and possibly save lives," he explained.

For hard-core speeders driving more than 20 miles above the speed limit and those who simply don't care about the possible consequences, authorities said that stronger enforcement is the solution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30lvlb_0fosflDE00
KRDO

"We have a new sergeant who recently transferred to the traffic unit," said county Undersheriff Joe Roybal. "He's going to be doing a study identifying needs for the county, and making recommendations as far as increasing resources. But all of our deputies are watching for speeders."

Newly-appointed police Chief Adrian Vasquez said that his department receives grants that pay overtime for officers on traffic enforcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4BsU_0fosflDE00
KRDO

"We're going to working with police and deputies here on several occasions to do targeted enforcement," Packard said. "In specific areas where speeding is common."

The post Sci-fi themes used in new anti-speeding campaign specific to El Paso County appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Memorial Day Run & March’ in Colorado Springs Sunday morning aims to feed homeless veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Memorial Day Run & March kicked off Sunday morning at UCHealth park in Colorado Springs and gave participants the option of 5K, 10K or 30K routes. The event was hosted by the Colorado Veterans Project and challenged civilians, veterans and uniformed military to participate and raise money to feed The post ‘Memorial Day Run & March’ in Colorado Springs Sunday morning aims to feed homeless veterans appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Governor addresses gun violence in schools after tragedy at Texas Elementary School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While Colorado Governor Jared Polis was in Pueblo Friday signing multiple bills into law, he talked about what laws and resources are in place to ensure children are protected from gun violence in schools. Since an 18-year-old in Uvalde, Texas killed 19 children, there have been three incidents involving guns The post Colorado Governor addresses gun violence in schools after tragedy at Texas Elementary School appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Wildfire in Conejos County prompts new evacuations, road closures in southern Colorado

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -— A fire that broke out Saturday night is now measuring around 200 acres, with evacuations and pre-evacuation notices in place. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) is calling the blaze the Menkhaven Fire. Officials report that it's burning about seven miles northwest of Fox Creek. USFS said there was no significant The post Wildfire in Conejos County prompts new evacuations, road closures in southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
CONEJOS COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man arrested in connection to multiple homicides across El Paso and Pueblo counties

EL PASO CO., Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody at the El Paso County Jail and charged with four counts of first-degree murder. Authorities across multiple jurisdictions believe 21-year-old Carlos Ulises Diaz is responsible for homicides in Pueblo and El Paso Counties. Carlos Ulises Diaz. Photo courtesy El Paso Co. Sheriff's Office "I The post Man arrested in connection to multiple homicides across El Paso and Pueblo counties appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
El Paso County, CO
Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Multiple shot at a bar in east Colorado Springs Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were shot in the parking lot of Babilonia Bar and Grill on the east side of town Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they responded to the bar after reports of a shooting and found two victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds. The post Multiple shot at a bar in east Colorado Springs Friday night appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Fire crews contain Teller County wildfire sparked by lightning Friday night

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office reports that a fire that sparked Friday night is now fully contained. The Sheriff's Office responded to reports of smoke in the area of High Chateau off County Road 11 around 7:00 p.m. on Friday. Off Icarus Drive in the Eaglecrest subdivision, the Four Mile The post Fire crews contain Teller County wildfire sparked by lightning Friday night appeared first on KRDO.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fire Department welcomes Diesel the therapy dog into their ranks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department welcomed the newest member of their team, Diesel the wellness therapy dog. According to the department, Diesel's mission is to comfort firefighters and help them deal with the many stressors they face in their profession. Diesel has officially been sworn in, recognized by the City The post Colorado Springs Fire Department welcomes Diesel the therapy dog into their ranks appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Part of County Road 25 in Teller County closed early Sunday morning due to police activity

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is facing felony charges after police arrested him during a traffic stop Sunday morning. According to Woodland Park Police, officers tried stopping a car with an equipment malfunction around 2:52 a.m. The driver didn't pull over when police turned on their lights. Police said the driver continued to The post Part of County Road 25 in Teller County closed early Sunday morning due to police activity appeared first on KRDO.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi#Cdot#El Paso County Sheriff
KRDO News Channel 13

A look at Memorial Day weekend activities this year

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Looking for something to do this Memorial Day weekend? Below are a few events happening around Colorado this year. Memorial Day Run & March Sunday, Colorado Veterans Project (CVP) is hosting its Memorial Day Run and March for the eighth time. This run raises funds and collects food donations that will help The post A look at Memorial Day weekend activities this year appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

La Junta residents urged to secure homes amid suspect search

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Otero Co. Sheriff's Office is asking residents on the north side of town to secure their homes as deputies search for a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting in Pueblo. The search is underway in the area of Elm Ave. and Canal Rd., just off Hwy. 109. The post La Junta residents urged to secure homes amid suspect search appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Shooting near Colorado Springs high school connected to Citadel Mall shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed a shooting that happened near a high school was connected to a shooting at the Citadel Mall where a young girl was injured. On Friday, May 6, police responded to a shooting that happened in the area of N. Academy Blvd. and E. The post Shooting near Colorado Springs high school connected to Citadel Mall shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

To prevent school shootings some Colorado teachers and staff turn to carrying guns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Between 25 and 30 school teachers and staff sign up annually for training to carry and use guns on their campuses, according to a member of an organization that provides the training. KRDO Laura Carno, executive director of FASTER Colorado (Faculty/Administrator Safety Training and Emergency Response), said Wednesday that the The post To prevent school shootings some Colorado teachers and staff turn to carrying guns appeared first on KRDO.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim in Colorado Springs apartment shooting identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released the name of the woman found dead inside an apartment following a shooting. On May 21, officers received a report of a shooting at 3040 Mallard Drive, the Mallard Meadows Apartments, at 12:51 p.m. At the scene, they found a woman suffering from The post Victim in Colorado Springs apartment shooting identified appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Carry the Load, non-profit that honors active-duty military and veterans, stops in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Carry the Load is making its way through Colorado Springs. The non-profit has a mission of restoring the true meaning of Memorial Day. Carry the Load started in 2011 and went on to become a national movement to honor and remember fallen military and first responders. The relay has five routes, The post Carry the Load, non-profit that honors active-duty military and veterans, stops in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman says Manitou Springs Police found her stolen car, then wrongfully towed it and stuck her with bill

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs woman says a local police department is holding her car hostage. Sara Shelby says the car was wrongfully towed, after being abandoned by thieves, but she still needs to pay to get it out of an impound lot. "I will come and pick it up, I just want my The post Woman says Manitou Springs Police found her stolen car, then wrongfully towed it and stuck her with bill appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Imposters strike Pueblo home; El Paso County sees multiple car break-ins

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado has another case of imposters, posing as law enforcement. Not one, but a whole group, showed up to a woman's home on the south side of Pueblo, knocking on her door in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 17th. PCSO Four men emerged from a white or silver The post On the Lookout: Imposters strike Pueblo home; El Paso County sees multiple car break-ins appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Thousands without power in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thousands of people are without power in Fountain. According to a city official, between 8,000 and 10,000 people are without power as of 5:30 p.m. Due to the outages, the city's server is down. Officials will be providing updates on the city's Facebook page. Residents are asked to report branches on The post Thousands without power in Fountain appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado State Patrol reports 21 fatal crashes summer of 2021, reminds drivers to stay safe this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol reports they saw an alarming amount of fatal crashes within the southwest region of the state in 2021. According to state patrol, there were 21 fatal crashes between Memorial Day and Labor Day last year. CSP says the Western Slope sees a steady volume of in-state and The post Colorado State Patrol reports 21 fatal crashes summer of 2021, reminds drivers to stay safe this year appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Motorcyclist dead after losing control on Tutt Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Wednesday evening. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a motorcyclist was driving southbound on Tutt Boulevard when they lost control going into a curve. The driver was thrown from the bike. According to police, witnesses at the scene rendered aid until emergency The post Motorcyclist dead after losing control on Tutt Blvd. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Artist paints interactive community mural in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The community coming together to make downtown Colorado Springs just a bit more beautiful. A new community mural where anyone walking by can add their own touch to the city and their own message. Many passersby adding messages of encouragement and hope to the wall. The artist, Annie Hong, spoke The post Artist paints interactive community mural in downtown Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy