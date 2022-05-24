ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alden man reaches plea deal in Jan. 6 case

By Sean Mickey
 5 days ago
An Alden man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot entered into a plea deal Monday.

Daniel Warmus, 37, faces up to six months in prison, five years probation and a possible maximum fine of $5,000.

Warmus was arrested after the FBI received a tip that he was involved in breaching the U.S. Capitol building and smoked a marijuana cigarette while inside the building.

A tipster indicated that they allegedly overheard Warmus talking about his experience while at the dentist's office.

Warmus now admits to entering the U.S. Capitol through the Senate wing door where he remained inside for about 15 minutes. He also acknowledges he did not have permission to enter the Capitol.

Seven Western New York residents were federally charged in connection to their alleged participation in the riots. Warmus is the fifth to plead guilty.

More than 800 defendants in total were charged with federal crimes from the riot, with 290 pleading guilty, according to the Associated Press.

Sentencing for Warmus is set for September 12.

