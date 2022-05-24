Mail Carriers Rodeo

The Imperial County Registrar of Voters has pointed out an error in ballots for part of a Brawley precinct. It has been determined that the error affected ballots in a precinct within the Imperial County District 5 Supervisor race. The candidates running for the District 5 seat are Raymond Castillo, Jogn Hawk, and Carlos Zaragosa. The Registrar of Voters was notified by a Brawley resident that their ballot did not include the District 5 race listed. It was determined that a portion of precinct #511130 located on the eastside of Brawley were assigned the wrong precinct. The incorrect ballots have been suspended and registered voters affected will receive a new, correct ballot. If a voter has already returned a completed ballot, he or she can still use the new ballot to vote. According to the county, stringent tracking measures are in place to guarantee that a voter can only cast one vote.

BRAWLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO