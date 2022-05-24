Texas elementary school under lockdown after reports of shooting, suspect in custody

Police: Man carried a gun onto a Texas elementary campus, accidentally shot himself in the foot Police say it happened when he went to adjust his pants and he accidentally hit the trigger on a gun in his waistband. (NCD)
The police official blamed for not sending officers in more quickly to stop the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting is the chief of the school system's small police force, a unit dedicated ordinarily to building relationships with students and responding to the occasional fight. Preparing for mass shootings is a small...
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A New Jersey man is accused of possessing more than 74 pounds of marijuana after Alabama police conducted a traffic stop on Friday. Izura Lonon-Rosa, 39, of Asbury Park, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
NEW PEKIN, Indiana — An autopsy for a young boy found stuffed into a suitcase in the woods of Indiana revealed that the child’s death was likely due to a virus that caused vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration, authorities said. According to a news release from the Indiana State...
Woman shoots, kills man who fired rifle into crowd during party in West Virginia Dennis Butler was killed after he took out the rifle and began shooting at people attending a birthday-graduation party. (NCD)
TULSA, Okla. — A man who was on the run from authorities for six months and wanted for a murder in Wisconsin was arrested in Tulsa on Friday, Tulsa police announced. Another Fox News station reported that Washington shot a man 13 times and killed him in December of last year.
UVALDE, Texas — (UVALDE, Texas) --The parents of one of the victims killed in the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, earlier this week told ABC News they turned down an invitation to meet with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Felix and Kimberly Rubio, the parents of Alexandria "Lexi" Rubio,...
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Two injured climbers were rescued, but a third remained missing Sunday night following a rockfall and avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park at around 9 a.m. local time. Search-and-rescue teams were responding Sunday night, KDVR reported. According to KMGH-TV, the incident occurred near...
UVALDE, Texas — The list of mass shootings in Texas in recent years goes on and on. Uvalde. El Paso. Santa Fe. Sutherland Springs. Latino anti-gun violence advocates in Texas say they are exhausted following the most recent school shooting in Uvalde. They have been continuously advocating against Gov. Greg Abbott's gun laws with each new incident, they say.
CONRAD, Mont. — A group of Montana students and their equine friends hoofed it to school this week for an end-of-the-year prank. According to KECI-TV and the Idaho Statesman, 12 students came to Conrad High School on horseback Monday for the joke on Principal Ramond DeBruycker. “Montana has an...
UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Tuesday should have been a day of triumph for 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez. Instead, it was the day she died. Maite was among 19 grade school students who, along with two teachers, were shot to death at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. The 18-year-old gunman also died.
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Customs agents in Washington state seized nearly 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday, authorities said. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, marine interdiction agents from the agency’s Air and Marine Operations seized the narcotics southwest of Stuart Island, which is located west of Bellingham and near the U.S.-Canada border.
Seven Oklahoma school districts will need to change their 2022-23 school calendars after the State Board of Education denied them waivers to continue with shorter-than-normal school years. The board voted 6-0 to deny applications for “alternate calendars” with fewer than the minimum 165 days required by state law for these...
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Seven-term U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, a centrist who was endorsed by President Joe Biden, has been ousted in the Democratic primary in Oregon by progressive challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner after results were delayed more than a week by a ballot-printing issue. The vote count...
