ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas elementary school under lockdown after reports of shooting, suspect in custody

KRMG
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas elementary school under lockdown after reports of...

www.krmg.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Uvalde school police chief faulted in shooting response

The police official blamed for not sending officers in more quickly to stop the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting is the chief of the school system's small police force, a unit dedicated ordinarily to building relationships with students and responding to the occasional fight. Preparing for mass shootings is a small...
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

New Jersey man arrested after Alabama police find 74 pounds of marijuana

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A New Jersey man is accused of possessing more than 74 pounds of marijuana after Alabama police conducted a traffic stop on Friday. Izura Lonon-Rosa, 39, of Asbury Park, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KRMG

Man wanted for murder in Wisconsin arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man who was on the run from authorities for six months and wanted for a murder in Wisconsin was arrested in Tulsa on Friday, Tulsa police announced. Another Fox News station reported that Washington shot a man 13 times and killed him in December of last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Elementary School#Violent Crime#Uvalde Police Department#Ncd
KRMG

2 injured climbers rescued, 1 missing after Colorado avalanche

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Two injured climbers were rescued, but a third remained missing Sunday night following a rockfall and avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park at around 9 a.m. local time. Search-and-rescue teams were responding Sunday night, KDVR reported. According to KMGH-TV, the incident occurred near...
COLORADO STATE
KRMG

Texas school shooting highlights concerns from Latino anti-gun violence advocates

UVALDE, Texas — The list of mass shootings in Texas in recent years goes on and on. Uvalde. El Paso. Santa Fe. Sutherland Springs. Latino anti-gun violence advocates in Texas say they are exhausted following the most recent school shooting in Uvalde. They have been continuously advocating against Gov. Greg Abbott's gun laws with each new incident, they say.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
KRMG

Montana students ride horses to school for prank on principal

CONRAD, Mont. — A group of Montana students and their equine friends hoofed it to school this week for an end-of-the-year prank. According to KECI-TV and the Idaho Statesman, 12 students came to Conrad High School on horseback Monday for the joke on Principal Ramond DeBruycker. “Montana has an...
CONRAD, MT
KRMG

Day of triumph turned to day of tragedy for honor student

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Tuesday should have been a day of triumph for 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez. Instead, it was the day she died. Maite was among 19 grade school students who, along with two teachers, were shot to death at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. The 18-year-old gunman also died.
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Customs agents seize nearly 1,500 pounds of meth off coast of Washington state

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Customs agents in Washington state seized nearly 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday, authorities said. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, marine interdiction agents from the agency’s Air and Marine Operations seized the narcotics southwest of Stuart Island, which is located west of Bellingham and near the U.S.-Canada border.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KRMG

Seven Oklahoma schools must add days next year after State Board denies waivers

Seven Oklahoma school districts will need to change their 2022-23 school calendars after the State Board of Education denied them waivers to continue with shorter-than-normal school years. The board voted 6-0 to deny applications for “alternate calendars” with fewer than the minimum 165 days required by state law for these...
KRMG

Progressive ousts Biden-backed Schrader in Oregon primary

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Seven-term U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, a centrist who was endorsed by President Joe Biden, has been ousted in the Democratic primary in Oregon by progressive challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner after results were delayed more than a week by a ballot-printing issue. The vote count...

Comments / 0

Community Policy