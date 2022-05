MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST (WVUE) - AAA says about 3.7 million Louisianans will pack up the car and hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, a 4% increase compared to last year. Travel experts say a lot of them chose to visit amusement parks, mountain retreats or spa vacations. But for the most part, there is a huge draw to spend time under the sun and in the sand.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO