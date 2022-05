A traffic stop for an expired registration in the City of Jamestown on Wednesday led to drug-related charges for a Jamestown man. State Police pulled over a vehicle on Hall Avenue driven by 30-year-old Tyler Bemis shortly after 5:45 PM. Bemis allegedly displayed signs indicative of drug impairment and was taken into custody after failing several field sobriety tests. Additional investigation found that Bemis was allegedly in possession of psilocybin mushrooms and that his driving privileges in New York State were suspended. An evaluation by a State Police Drug Recognition Expert revealed that he was allegedly under the influence of hallucinogens and cannabis. Bemis was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and he was issued tickets to appear in Jamestown City Court at a later date.

