ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Congressmen Turner, McCarthy tour secured intelligence facility at WPAFB

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j72eC_0foseoy200

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — The highest-ranking Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives toured Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to see the latest work to protect America from its enemies.

House Minority Kevin McCarthy joined Dayton Congressman Mike Turner for a tour of top-secret spots at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center.

The two leaders held a press conference after the tour and talked about Wright-Patterson and Dayton’s important role in protecting the United States.

>> I-TEAM: ‘Technical issue’ blamed for Meijer transaction problems; customers report duplicate charges

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is a secure facility all the time with fences and secured checkpoints. But the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, but the best you can do is catch a glimpse of the center through the bars of a fence.

Turner and McCarthy with security clearance went inside NASIC and got to see the work that is being done.

“Kevin is getting classified briefings on what our adversaries are doing, how Wright-Patterson Air Force Base plays a role in that and how were trying to respond to those threats,” Turner said.

Turner is the highest-ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee. McCarthy is the highest-ranking Republican in the House of Representative.

The only news cameras known to have been inside NASIC was CBS News’ David Martin and his crew who did a story on NASIC for 60 Minutes in 2017.

>> Hepatitis cases rising among children; What symptoms should parents look for?

Martin learned about the hundreds of photo analysts rock scientists, engineers and intelligence analysts that gather the top-secret information our leaders need to make sound decisions.

They watch for potential nuclear weapon development, check out troop movements or missile launches around the world and sift through hundreds of thousands of intelligence reports.

Turner and McCarthy said the work done at NASIC and Wright-Patterson should not be partisan.

“Talk about these issues. They are American issues, protecting all Americans,” McCarthy said.

The lawmakers then spoke about a couple of world issues the country’s leaders need dependable intelligence on.

One question dealt with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

>> Ohio, Kentucky governors request nearly $2 billion for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project

“The Ukrainian people don’t ask American men and women to fight. They just want to have the weapons to defend themselves,” McCarthy said.

Another question deal with what President Biden was recently asked – the military threat China poses to its neighbor Taiwan.

“You have to make sure Taiwan is able to defend themselves. They have a number of weapons they’d like. I think that gets delivered,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said one thing he learned on his tour with Turner is that the people at NASIC and Wright-Patterson are delivering the high-level intelligence needed by the country’s leaders.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed resigns from Congress

(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican who represented Western New York for nearly a dozen years, announced his resignation on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday afternoon. The former mayor of Corning had previously indicated early last year that he might run...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
City
Martin, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Turner
Daily Mail

'The Air Force is looking for somebody of white complexion': US military officials investigate racist text message overlooking a black senior airman for a promotion

U.S. military officials have opened an investigation into an alleged text message exchange in which a black senior airman was told he was not being considered for a promotion because 'the Air Force is looking for somebody of white complexion'. The texts, posted on a U.S. Air Force news page...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congressmen#Nuclear Weapon#Politics Federal#Republican#House#Nasic#Cbs News
Daily Mail

General Mark Milley warns cadets graduating from West Point to prepare for a global war between superpowers fighting with robotic tanks, ships and planes as brutal Ukraine war continues

The United States' top military officer warned soldiers graduating from West Point Saturday to prepare for a 'significant international conflict' with Russia and China - a skirmish he said will see the cadets battle robotic tanks, ships, and planes. 'You'll be fighting with robotic tanks and ships and airplanes,' General...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
americanmilitarynews.com

US military tracking mysterious Russian ship near Hawaii

The U.S. military is monitoring a Russian surface vessel of an unspecified type that’s been operating near Hawaii in recent days. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) told Hawaii’s KHON2 news channel on Sunday that “we are monitoring a Russian surface vessel operating in international waters in the vicinity of Hawaii.”
HAWAII STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
75K+
Followers
105K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy