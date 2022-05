The tears of the world threatened to fall on Jim Thorpe early Friday morning during the annual Carbon County Memorial Day service; setting the tone for the somber ceremony. Held in Josiah White Park in the center of downtown Jim Thorpe, members of the county, as well as area veterans and residents gathered under cloudy skies to remember those men and women who gave their life for this country.

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO