FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — 7News is learning more about the 83-year-old woman who died after she and three other pedestrians were hit by a car last week in Annandale. Fairfax County Police say it happened when a driver lost control of her car and veered off the roadway as she tried to pick up spilled food and drink inside her car.

ANNANDALE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO