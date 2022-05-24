ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

HTHS Graduation moved to Bryant Bank Arena due to weather conditions

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
 5 days ago
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Due to weather conditions, the Hewitt-Trussville High School Class of 2022 Graduation Ceremony will...

The Trussville Tribune

Recently retired Center Point principal receives AHSAA ‘Making a Difference’ Award

Special to The Tribune MONTGOMERY — Seven individuals who have made an impact as exemplary role models have been selected as the 2022 Making a Difference Award recipients by the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA). One recipient from each of the AHSAA’s seven […]
SWEET WATER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Introducing the Andrews Sports Medicine All-Tribune Softball Team

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Selections have been made for the 2022 Andrews Sports Medicine All-Tribune Softball Team, selected from the eight high schools that The Tribune covers: Hewitt-Trussville, Shades Valley, Leeds, Moody, Springville, Clay-Chalkville, Pinson Valley and Center Point. The selections have been broken into pitchers, catchers, infielders and outfielders. Pitchers: Sara […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Quick named Tribune baseball player of the year

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE — Hewitt-Trussville senior pitcher Riley Quick is The Trussville Tribune’s Player of the Year for the 2022 baseball season. Quick won 13 games and lost one, posting a microscopic 0.92 ERA, struck out 130 batters overall and pitched back-to-back no-hitters at one point during the season. He threw eight […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Multi-vehicle accident blocks part of I59 in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A multi-vehicle accident partially blocks part of I59 in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday morning. The accident was reported at 7:40 a.m. ALEA Troopers said the northbound lanes are partially blocked near mile marker 78. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
The Trussville Tribune

City of Leeds announces ‘Text My Gov’ services

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The City of Leeds announced the launch of Text My Gov services on June 1, 2022, to offer another convenient way for residents to communicate with the city. Citizens will be able to sign up to receive message notifications whenever the city needs to get a message out, […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Small plane makes emergency landing on interstate

From The Tribune staff reports CORDOVA — Alabama law enforcement and federal investigators are looking into why a  small plane made an emergency landing on I-22 in Walker County on Saturday. ALEA states that two people were on board a single-engine Aeroprakt Vixxen AP-32 painted crimson, with markings that included a ‘walking A’ — the […]
CORDOVA, AL
Black Enterprise

The City of Birmingham to Host HBCU SpringComing Festival

After seven years of celebrating the legacy and experiences of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the New York-based HBCU SpringComing festival is coming to Birmingham. This annual, weeklong fest celebrates the HBCU experience through events, scholarships, panels, and service activities and will do so for its first time ever in the South May 27-29, 2022.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama Bishop Freddrick Hardy Releases “One More Blessing”

Alabama Bishop Freddrick Hardy released a powerful new music offering "One More Blessing" in 2019 that is still blessing many across Alabama and beyond. Hardy is based in Montgomery and has a unique preaching and singing ministry. Bishop Freddrick Andre Hardy, Sr. was born September 18, 1972 in Selma, Alabama,...
TYLER, AL
wbrc.com

Crash causes total interstate shutdown on I-65 at I-20 interchange

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Both the northbound and southbound lanes are currently shutdown on I-65 in Birmingham causing significant delays. The crash is located at MP29 at exit 29 I-20 in Birmingham. Please us an alternate route if possible. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...
The Trussville Tribune

Superintendent Dr. Gonsoulin exceeds expectations in board evaluation

By Vallean Jackson, For The Tribune JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Board of Education held a board meeting on Thursday, May 26, to discuss the May 2022 superintendent evaluation, new assistant principal positions, re-elected board members, second-mile teacher banquet, and various listed recommendations. As the meeting was called to order, Lipscomb Elementary School Principal […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Tree Talk: Oak Trees, Baseball, and Heaven

By Jean Cox of Trussville’s Tree Commission TRUSSVILLE — Earlier this Spring, I had a lovely conversation about the history of Trussville’s trees with a resident that has a great appreciation of beautiful trees and plenty of great stories to tell. The tree commission had been checking out sites for new tree plantings, and a […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
