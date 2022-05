Three days after a cargo boat sank in the Makassar Strait in South Sulawesi province, 10 more survivors were located, including the captain and other crew.Of the total 42 people on board, 31 have been rescued since search and rescue operations began Saturday, said Djunaidi, the head of the provincial search and rescue agency. Like many Indonesians, Djunaidi goes by only one name.The KM Ladang Pertiwi 02 sank in bad weather Friday afternoon. The boat left Thursday from a seaport in Makassar heading to Kalmas Island in Pangkep Regency, South Sulawesi Province, with stops along its route to visit...

