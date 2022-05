Indiana’s first game of the Big Ten Tournament was a back-and-forth battle against No. 10 Maryland that resulted in a 5-6 loss in the 11th inning. The over-four hour ball game saw a bit of everything from a balk, a late lead change, and a walk off hit by pitch in the 11th inning. Although the Hoosiers fell just short of the upset and are now facing elimination, the pitchers took to the mound, keeping Indiana in the game until the final moments.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO