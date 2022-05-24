NOAA predicts very busy hurricane season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there, I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with your Memorial Day Weekend Forecast!. It’s going to be another warm and sunny day today across the Gulf Coast! Dewpoints continue to stay low, so luckily it’s not feeling as muggy out there. Sunshine and calm winds will persist through the afternoon on Saturday, with daytime highs maxing out in the lower-to-mid 80s. Heading into this evening, the weather is looking great for your Saturday night plans. We’ll stay clear and dry, but temperatures will still be on the warmer side by 7/8 PM. Heading into the overnight hours, skies will stay clear and lows will drop down into the upper-50s (inland) and the lower-to-mid 60s. Heading into tomorrow, an isolated shower is possible. Highest chances will be along the panhandle. Sunshine and warm temperatures will continue through Monday, before higher rain chances creep back into the forecast midweek next week.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO