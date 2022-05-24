ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NOAA predicts very busy hurricane season

By Matt Barrentine
WALA-TV FOX10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It should come as no surprise to the National Hurricane Center and NOAA have released a forecast for a very active hurricane season. As many as 21 named storms, as many as 10 hurricanes, and as many as 3 to 6 major hurricanes. Now how...

