Austin Packers baseball falls in doubleheader sweep to Red Wing Monday

Congratulations to this week’s KAUS Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week, Bailey Johnson of the Southland Rebels girls’ fastpitch softball team!. Johnson, a senior infielder for the Rebels has been one of many cataylsts offensively for the club this season, and especially in the Section 1A tournament as she was 2 for 3 with a pair of runs scored in a 10-4, opening-round win over Houston, and in a 19-12 win over Rushford-Peterson in the second round, Johnson was a perfect 4 for 4 with two doubles, four RBI’s and two runs scored. Johnson went 1 for 2 with two runs scored in a winner’s bracket semifinal loss to Wabasha/Kellogg Thursday, but she helped the club rebound in the elimination bracket against Rushford-Peterson in a big way by going 2 for 2 with a pair of home runs, three RBI’s and three runs scored in a 10-7 win.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO