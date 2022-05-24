ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Austin Packers baseball falls in doubleheader sweep to Red Wing Monday

myaustinminnesota.com
 5 days ago

The Austin Packers baseball team was looking for a win or a pair of wins to close out the home portion of their regular season schedule Monday in a doubleheader at Dick Seltz Field versus Big 9 Conference and Section 1AAA rival Red Wing, and it was the Wingers using a...

www.myaustinminnesota.com

Comments / 0

Related
myaustinminnesota.com

Lyle/Pacelli Athletics baseball team downs Schaeffer Academy 12-2 in five innings in Section 1A opener

The Lyle/Pacelli Athletics baseball team, the No. 2 seed in the Section 1A tournament played host to No. 15 seed Schaeffer Academy in the opening round of the tournament at Riverland Community College in Austin Thursday after it was determined that conditions were still too wet at Marcusen Park, and it was the Athletics storming back after spotting the Lions a 2-0 lead to move into the double-elimination portion of the tournament by a 12-2 final in five innings.
AUSTIN, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week named!

Congratulations to this week’s KAUS Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week, Bailey Johnson of the Southland Rebels girls’ fastpitch softball team!. Johnson, a senior infielder for the Rebels has been one of many cataylsts offensively for the club this season, and especially in the Section 1A tournament as she was 2 for 3 with a pair of runs scored in a 10-4, opening-round win over Houston, and in a 19-12 win over Rushford-Peterson in the second round, Johnson was a perfect 4 for 4 with two doubles, four RBI’s and two runs scored. Johnson went 1 for 2 with two runs scored in a winner’s bracket semifinal loss to Wabasha/Kellogg Thursday, but she helped the club rebound in the elimination bracket against Rushford-Peterson in a big way by going 2 for 2 with a pair of home runs, three RBI’s and three runs scored in a 10-7 win.
AUSTIN, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Funeral announcements for 5/27/22

A Celebration of Life will be held for Michele “Micki” (Kaercher) Paul of Brownsdale will be held on Friday, May 27th at 5:00 p.m. at the Lansing Corners Event Center at 27017 U.S. Highway 218, Austin. Funeral services for Beverly Lois Mees, age 85 of Elkton will be...
AUSTIN, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doubleheader#Wild Pitch#Striking Out#Baseball#Sports#Austin Packers#Red Wing
myaustinminnesota.com

Members of the public in Mower, Dodge, Freeborn and Steele Counties are wanted to serve on a Local Work Group for the Team 19 area of the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Minnesota

Determining priority areas for conservation funding in Mower, Dodge, Freeborn and Steele counties is the focus of a meeting next month that will bring those communities together for the first time. Members of the public in those four counties are wanted to serve on the Local Work Group for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy