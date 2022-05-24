ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 wildfires in southern, western Colorado fully contained

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cover picture for the articleDENVER | Two wildfires burning in southern and western Colorado have been fully contained. A fire that burned...

OutThere Colorado

Moose attacks runner resulting in trail closure in Colorado

Campion Trail was closed on Thursday morning after a runner was reportedly attacked by a cow moose, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). “The runner was focused on the trail and looking down at her feet,” said CPW District Wildlife Jacob Kay in a news release. “When she looked up, she saw the moose, which immediately charged her and eventually trampled her.” The runner sustained minor injuries from the...
The Denver Gazette

Intertwined and overshadowed by fentanyl, meth takes deadly toll on Colorado

There was perhaps no one subject that drew more debate and scrutiny at the State Capitol this year than how to address fentanyl use in Colorado. Four legislative committees heard more than 20 hours of public testimony and considered scores of amendments in an effort to curb what one lawmaker called a "tsunami of death." Police and prosecutors from every corner of the state weighed in, as did Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser.
Matt Whittaker

Feds approve energy transmission line that will run through Colorado

Wind turbines in Medicine Bow, Wyoming, in May 2012.Tony Webster/Flickr. (Moffat County, Colo.) The White House on Thursday said it gave the greenlight for construction of a 416-mile electricity transmission line that will run through northwestern Colorado and could increase power reliability in the state even though it won't directly serve households or businesses here.
arkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado’s Boreal Toads are in Trouble and Need Our Help

Your Invitation to Join Team Toad: Help Monitor Boreal Toad Habitat with the Denver Zoo. Colorado’s boreal toads need our help if they’re going to survive. To prevent boreal toad populations from completely disappearing, the Denver Zoo is using their animal care expertise to breed these native amphibians at Denver Zoo and then release the tadpoles into the wild. This will also give wild populations more of a chance to build genetic resistance to the chytrid fungus.
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Governor addresses gun violence in schools after tragedy at Texas Elementary School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While Colorado Governor Jared Polis was in Pueblo Friday signing multiple bills into law, he talked about what laws and resources are in place to ensure children are protected from gun violence in schools. Since an 18-year-old in Uvalde, Texas killed 19 children, there have been three incidents involving guns The post Colorado Governor addresses gun violence in schools after tragedy at Texas Elementary School appeared first on KRDO.
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow And Front Range Thunderstorms Expected This Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – Very warm and dry weather at the start the Memorial Day weekend will be replaced by cooler and wetter conditions starting Sunday. Colorado’s higher mountains will get snow instead of rain. Temperatures on Friday will be about 15 degrees above normal for late May. The Denver metro will reach close to 90 degrees and many areas on the Eastern Plains will be well into the 90s. The mountains will be in the 60s and 70s Friday afternoon causing fresh snow from earlier in the week to rapidly melt. (source: CBS) There is also a slight chance for a late day...
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Man Carelessly Take Selfie w/ a Moose in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park

Time and time again, wildlife officials have to remind Colorado residents to stay away from animals — unfortunately, some people aren't listening. In August, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) sent out another wildlife warning after a moose charged a hiker who got too close in Clear Creek County. Thankfully, the hiker escaped without injury, but the incident made it clear that moose are dangerous.
Vail Daily

9 questions about gun laws in Colorado, answered

The mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, have set off another cycle of national debate over gun laws. But laws vary widely from state to state. Here are answers to some questions you may have about Colorado’s gun laws. What are the rules for purchasing, carrying,...
The Denver Gazette

SONDERMANN | Just perhaps, a responsible, competitive Colorado GOP

There are losing streaks, and then there is what has befallen Colorado Republicans over the past two decades. Those who have recently purchased a Subaru and moved to our fair state are often astounded to learn Colorado for a long time was rather reliably red. Sure, a succession of Democratic governors occupied the large first-floor Capitol office, but Republicans operated most of the other levers of political power. Arapahoe and...
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Memorial Day Weekend Weather Outlook Includes Some Possibility Of Showers

By Callie Zanandrie (CBS4) – We start out the holiday weekend with daytime temperatures in the upper 80s for Colorado’s Front Range. We could see breezy conditions Saturday afternoon with wind out of the southwest 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Clouds will build through the afternoon, but it should stay dry in the Denver metro area. There is a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger in southern and eastern Colorado on Saturday. Windy and dry conditions will create critical fire weather conditions. Avoid burning or anything that could create sparks. A change comes our way for the second half of the weekend. A storm system will move into Colorado late Saturday night into Sunday. It will bring scattered rain and snow showers to the high country. Above 10,000 feet we could see 1 to 2 inches of accumulation. On the Front Range we have a chance for an afternoon rain shower or thunderstorm. We have a 40% chance for scattered showers Memorial Day (Monday) with much cooler conditions. Highs will be in the upper 60s along the Front Range, but if you are headed to the mountains, temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s at 9,000 feet.
Monte Vista Journal

Polis in Alamosa to sign major water bills into law

ALAMOSA — Two significant bills directly addressing Colorado’s water issues — both sponsored by State Senator Cleave Simpson (R-District 35) — were signed by Governor Jared Polis (D) on Monday, May 23, in a ceremony at the Rio Grande Water Conservation District (RGWCD) in Alamosa. As...
