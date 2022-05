The Christian Cross Festival in Norfolk will include this year’s second annual Christian Cross country 5k run and walk to fundraise additional money for the event. On June 11th, Aaron Truex will head two events at Skyview Lake: the “faster pastor” quarter-mile race at 7 am and the 5k run and walk at 7:30. Truex emphasizes that you can run or walk in the 5k, and it will also be stroller-friendly for any small children participating.

