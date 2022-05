GREENE CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 67 just north of Switz City. Beginning on or around June 13, State Road 67 will be closed to allow for seal coat operations. This closure will take place beginning at the intersection of SR 67 and SR 54. Crews will perform seal coat operations north on SR 67 to the US 231 intersection.

GREENE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO