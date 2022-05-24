ID Released For Man Found Shot Dead On Driveway In Hebron

The area where the victim was found. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

State police have released the identity of a northern Connecticut man found fatally shot in a driveway.

The incident took place in Tolland County in Hebron on Grayville Road around 5:10 p.m., Saturday, May 21.

The victim has been identified as Joseph Serra, Jr., age 37, of Hebron, who died of gunshot wounds to his torso and upper extremities, according to the state Medical Examiner's Office.

Serra, whose death has been ruled a homicide, was found when troopers responded to 158 Grayville Road for a report of a dead man lying in the driveway of the home, said the Connecticut State Police.

State police said the investigation remains active and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Town of Hebron officials confirmed on Facebook the incident was "isolated and involved family members." No further details have been released.

Any witnesses to this incident are asked to contact Det. David Bennett at david.bennett@ct.gov.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

