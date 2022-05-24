ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

ID Released For Man Found Shot Dead On Driveway In Hebron

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WSJsa_0fosZwoZ00
The area where the victim was found. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

State police have released the identity of a northern Connecticut man found fatally shot in a driveway.

The incident took place in Tolland County in Hebron on Grayville Road around 5:10 p.m., Saturday, May 21.

The victim has been identified as Joseph Serra, Jr., age 37, of Hebron, who died of gunshot wounds to his torso and upper extremities, according to the state Medical Examiner's Office.

Serra, whose death has been ruled a homicide, was found when troopers responded to 158 Grayville Road for a report of a dead man lying in the driveway of the home, said the Connecticut State Police.

State police said the investigation remains active and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Town of Hebron officials confirmed on Facebook the incident was "isolated and involved family members." No further details have been released.

Any witnesses to this incident are asked to contact Det. David Bennett at david.bennett@ct.gov.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Bridgeport Woman Shot To Death, Police Say

A 30-year-old Fairfield County woman was found shot to death after police responded to a call for an unresponsive person. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 5:20 a.m., Saturday, May 28, at 40 Knoll Place. Marisol Dumeng, of Bridgeport, was found after police responded to 40 Knoll Place on...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WGAU

Wrong-way crash kills 4 in Connecticut

GUILFORD, Ct. — Four people died early Sunday in Guilford, Connecticut, after a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver, police confirmed. According to the Connecticut State Police, the crash occurred on southbound Interstate 95 at around 2:45 a.m., the Connecticut Post reported. Per the accident report, a Nissan Altima...
GUILFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Man#Violent Crime#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

Suspect Caught After Fleeing Stolen Car Crash In Hadley, Police Say

A suspect was arrested in Western Massachusetts following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, police in Hampshire County received an alert that Holyoke Police in Hampden County and Massachusetts State Police were involved in a pursuit with a stolen vehicle driven by a suspect accused of breaking and entering, according to the Hadley Police Department.
HADLEY, MA
Daily Voice

Two Shot During Dispute At Riverhead Restaurant, Police Say

Police are investigating after two men were shot during a dispute at a Long Island restaurant. It happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, May 28 in Riverhead. That's when officers respond to the Mambo Grill and Lounge at 33 East Main Street for a report of a disturbance which resulted in gunshots being fired at the location, Riverhead Police said.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Man Flees After Attempting To Break Into ATM In Branford, Police Say

A New England man attempted to flee from police in Connecticut after being caught red-handed attempting to break into an ATM inside an area Dunkin’ location, police announced. In New Haven County, police responded to Dunkin’ on North Main Road in Branford shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Friday, May...
Daily Voice

17-Year-Old Charged After East Rockaway Road Rage Incident, Police Say

A teenager is facing charges after a road-rage incident on Long Island. It happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, May 28 in East Rockaway near Forest Avenue and Centre Avenue. During the incident, the teen, a 17-year-old boy, pointed a black-colored imitation firearm at the three victims, ages 53, 13 and 14, putting them in fear of their safety, Nassau County Police said.
EAST ROCKAWAY, NY
NBC Connecticut

Police Capture ‘Vicious' Pit Bull After Attack in Bristol

Bristol police have captured the dog that attacked a person on Friday, which had run off after police were forced to shoot it, officials said. Officers responded to the area of Morningside Drive at approximately 6:00 a.m. for a complaint about a vicious dog. Responding police said they found a...
Daily Voice

Dog Shot, At Large After 'Vicious' Attack In Bristol, Police Say

Police officers in Connecticut had to shoot a dog that remains at large after it was involved in what was described as a “vicious” attack, according to authorities. In Hartford County, police responded to a “vicious dog complaint” in Bristol on Friday, May 27, on French Street.
Daily Voice

Missing Garden City South Woman Found

A Long Island woman who went missing has been found. Joy Ottaviano, age 90, had last been seen in Garden City South Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m., Nassau County Police said. Late Saturday morning, May 28, police announce she has been located. Original report:. Have you seen her?. Police...
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
281K+
Followers
43K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy