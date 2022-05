IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The strongest tornado to hit the WCCB Charlotte viewing area in over two years battered portions of Iredell County on Thursday. According to the Greenville-Spartanburg branch of the National Weather Service (NWS), a tornado touched down near Tuckers Grove Rd southwest of Love Valley just before 7 PM. The tornado gradually gained strength over the next few minutes, achieving EF-2 strength with winds of 115 mph before dissipating a short time later.

IREDELL COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO