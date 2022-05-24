Springfield man sentenced for attempting catalytic converter theft

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man who was charged with attempting to steal a catalytic converter has pleaded guilty.

According to a news release, Gerald Frank Schmidt, 36, was charged with a felony for the attempted theft.

On October 7, 2021, Springfield Police were called to a business on South Enterprise Avenue for a report of suspicious activity and a loud grinding noise coming from the property. Officers were able to get surveillance footage and after talking with witnesses were able to identify the suspect as Schmidt.

Schmidt was found nearby with tools commonly used in the theft of catalytic converters. He was arrested and his bond was set at $15,000.

On May 20, 2022, Schmidt entered into a plea agreement and was sentenced to five years to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.