Two Rivers-Ottauquechee Regional Commission will be hosting two wetland restoration workshops in Plymouth, Vermont this summer! Join us at Coolidge State Park on Route 100A on Tuesday, July 12th and Pingree Flats on Route 100 on Thursday, July 14th from 9:30am-2:30 pm in Plymouth. Attendees will learn how to assess a site for its wetland restoration potential, account for specific site considerations such as native and invasive plants, site limitations, soils and hydrology, plan restoration strategies and manage restoration projects. You will gain valuable in-the-field experience with assessing sites and planning wetland restoration projects!

