PARKER, Ariz. - A wildfire has scorched more than 4,000 acres along the Arizona-California border, and firefighters are working to contain the flames. The Lost Lake Fire, which sparked 14 miles southwest of Parker, Arizona, has burned 4,758 acres so far with no containment. Officials say the fire started the morning of May 26 and is burning on the California side of the Colorado River.

2 DAYS AGO