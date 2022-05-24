ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Threat made against Pioneer Ridge MS deemed not credible

By Katharine Finnerty
 5 days ago
An alleged threat made against Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Independence, Missouri, was found to have no credibility by the district and police.

A spokesperson for the Independence Police Department told KSHB 41 that they were made aware of a threat at around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

A parent called the department saying their child overheard a couple of students talking about a threat.

In a statement, the Independence school district said that they and IPD "investigated social media activity Monday night, made contact with those involved, and found no evidence of any credible threat."

