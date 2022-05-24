Threat made against Pioneer Ridge MS deemed not credible
An alleged threat made against Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Independence, Missouri, was found to have no credibility by the district and police.
A spokesperson for the Independence Police Department told KSHB 41 that they were made aware of a threat at around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
A parent called the department saying their child overheard a couple of students talking about a threat.
In a statement, the Independence school district said that they and IPD "investigated social media activity Monday night, made contact with those involved, and found no evidence of any credible threat."
Comments / 0