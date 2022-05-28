Sadio Mane vs Vinicius Junior: Who's better?

Vinicius Jr gave Real Madrid the lead against Liverpool in the second half of the Champions League final. Fede Valverde broke down the right wing in the 58th minute and drilled a brilliant low cross to the Brazilian who was lingering at the back post. Vinicius was able to side-foot the ball into the net first time with Alisson stranded at his near post. REAL MADRID LEAD! 🔥Vinícius Júnior steals in at the back post to tap home from close range ⚽️#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/owgAzrA75V— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 28, 2022Liverpool had dominated much of the game up until that...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO