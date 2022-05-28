ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sadio Mane vs Vinicius Junior: Who's better?

By Jack Gallagher
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Thibaut Courtois gets a perfect 10 after a goalkeeping masterclass for Real Madrid, while Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold was caught napping by Vinicius Jr

Alisson Becker - 7 Far less busy than his counterpart Courtois but ended up losing. No chance with Vinicius Jr's decisive goal, could have done better with Benzema's disallowed goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6 Set up Salah for an early chance and then shot high over the bar. Vital interception...
BBC

Klopp shelves Mane rumours before Champions League final

Sadio Mane is "in the shape of his life" and completely focused on Liverpool's Champions League final against Real Madrid, according to Jurgen Klopp. The forward has only one year left on his contract at Liverpool and reports emerged in recent days suggesting he was set to move to Bayern Munich in the summer.
The Independent

Watch Vinicius goal: Real Madrid winger scores opener against Liverpool in Champions League final

Vinicius Jr gave Real Madrid the lead against Liverpool in the second half of the Champions League final. Fede Valverde broke down the right wing in the 58th minute and drilled a brilliant low cross to the Brazilian who was lingering at the back post. Vinicius was able to side-foot the ball into the net first time with Alisson stranded at his near post. REAL MADRID LEAD! 🔥Vinícius Júnior steals in at the back post to tap home from close range ⚽️#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/owgAzrA75V— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 28, 2022Liverpool had dominated much of the game up until that...
