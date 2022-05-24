GALLERY: 2022 LCO Middle School Sadie Hawkins Dance

The three day weekend is here and if you’re looking for something to do, we’ve got you covered! Check out our round up of things you can do over the weekend. White Boot Stroll –The White Boot Stroll two day event will kick off today at 5 p.m., hosting live music, story telling, arts and crafts, a gator station and food trucks. Today’s porch life music line up features, Michot’s Melody Makers among others. Tomorrow, Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous, Taylor Shepard and more. Admission is free. For a full schedule of the line up, and additional information click here.

HOUMA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO