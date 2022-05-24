GALLERY: 2022 LCO Middle School Sadie Hawkins Dance

Riley “Frog” Griffin, 77, a native of Golden Meadow, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Frog is survived by his sisters, Mary Messer, Monell Autin (Roy), and Carol Danos. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert J. Griffin; mother, Augusta Toups Griffin; brother, Gary Griffin;...
Thibodaux High School graduated its 2022 Seniors on Tuesday at the Harang Auditorium, celebrating the completion of a difficult, but successful school year. See photos of the ceremony online. Photos by ANGELLE LEGENDRE | GAZETTE STAFF.
Russell Peter Martin Sr., age 86, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 7:10 a.m. He was a native and resident of Lockport, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Holy Savior Catholic Church on Saturday, June 4, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. with burial following in church cemetery.
The LSU AgCenter is partnering with the Lafourche Parish Library System to offer health and nutrition programs throughout the summer for our area's students. Area Nutrition Agent Becky Gautreaux and Assistant FCS Agent Kristy Monier will be presenting a series of lessons from the 'Let's Eat for the Health of It' curriculum to both adults and youth in the community.
Elton Paul Charles Dardar, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 10:57 p.m. He was a native and resident of Golden Meadow, LA. Elton is survived by his sons, Brent Dardar and wife, Elena, and Reginald Orgeron; daughter, Kelly Kathleen Dardar; brother, James “Jimmy” Dardar and wife, Loretta; sister, Doris “Jane” Martin; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
The three day weekend is here and if you’re looking for something to do, we’ve got you covered! Check out our round up of things you can do over the weekend. White Boot Stroll –The White Boot Stroll two day event will kick off today at 5 p.m., hosting live music, story telling, arts and crafts, a gator station and food trucks. Today’s porch life music line up features, Michot’s Melody Makers among others. Tomorrow, Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous, Taylor Shepard and more. Admission is free. For a full schedule of the line up, and additional information click here.
Dylan Fabregas wrapped up an awesome career at E.D. White this past weekend in the TGMC All-Star Game. Fabregas did a little bit of everything for the Cardinals this season, helping the team with both his glove and bat.
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans 7-year-old gave the performance of a lifetime during his birthday party. Toya J said her son Kash's birthday bash was held at the Airline Skating Rink. Toya said her son loves Michael Jackson and is constantly watching YouTube videos to mimic Jackson's dance...
Local AAU basketball team BST competed at an LGR Tournament this weekend in New Orleans with 3rd, 4th and 5th grade teams competing. See photos of the 3rd grade team in action. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF.
The valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie is Gabriel Sebastian Duarte Cobar, and the salutatorian is Kaden Robert McLaughlin. Cobar, the son of Alejandro Cobar and Jazmine Duarte of Metairie, attended St. Clement of Rome School in Metairie before beginning his studies at Archbishop Rummel. He plans to study theater at LSU.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the school year comes to a close, students across the Greater Baton Rouge area may begin receiving free ‘grab and go’ meal boxes starting June 1. The meal box program is an effort to help low-income students during the summer months who are not receiving free or reduced-price school […]
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – A letter to the parents of Dutchtown High School students is creating a lot of conversation in the community. One parent who has multiple students at Dutchtown High School shared a copy of the letter which you can find below: Good afternoon Griffin Parents, We hope you and your Griffin are […]
NEW ORLEANS — Overcoming heartache. Beloved musician Brian Murray's wife shared her story only with WDSU. Murray was 60-years-old when he was shot and killed back in January in the Little Woods area. This week, the man accused of killing him was indicted for his murder. Police said Edmond...
The Greater Lafourche Port Commission (GLPC) is proud to announce that the Irving P. Melancon Public Boat Launch and Coastal Wetlands Park Wharf and Kayak Launch are open for recreational use heading into Memorial Day weekend. These respective facilities stretching from the northern to southern ends of Port Fourchon are...
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police are looking for whoever smashed the drive-thru window at a local Taco Bell restaurant. The department posted on Facebook that the incident happened sometime Saturday night. Investigators say there is video showing someone pull into the drive-thru after the restaurant was closed. That person...
A national database of Southern Baptist Convention personnel accused of sexual abuse includes 15 Louisiana pastors or church staffers – and local church officials said Friday they hoped public attention to the list could help prevent future such cases. Of the 15 names listed the previously secret 205-page database,...
