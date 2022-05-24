ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galliano, LA

GALLERY: 2022 LCO Middle School Sadie Hawkins Dance

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarose-Cut Off Middle School hosted its 2022 Sadie...

RILEY GRIFFIN

Riley “Frog” Griffin, 77, a native of Golden Meadow, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Frog is survived by his sisters, Mary Messer, Monell Autin (Roy), and Carol Danos. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert J. Griffin; mother, Augusta Toups Griffin; brother, Gary Griffin;...
GOLDEN MEADOW, LA
GALLERY: 2022 Thibodaux High School Graduation

Thibodaux High School graduated its 2022 Seniors on Tuesday at the Harang Auditorium, celebrating the completion of a difficult, but successful school year. See photos of the ceremony online. Photos by ANGELLE LEGENDRE | GAZETTE STAFF.
RUSSELL MARTIN, SR.

Russell Peter Martin Sr., age 86, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 7:10 a.m. He was a native and resident of Lockport, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Holy Savior Catholic Church on Saturday, June 4, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. with burial following in church cemetery.
LOCKPORT, LA
LSU AgCenter teams with Lafourche Libraries to offer health and nutrition summer programs to kids and adults

The LSU AgCenter is partnering with the Lafourche Parish Library System to offer health and nutrition programs throughout the summer for our area's students. Area Nutrition Agent Becky Gautreaux and Assistant FCS Agent Kristy Monier will be presenting a series of lessons from the 'Let's Eat for the Health of It' curriculum to both adults and youth in the community.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
ELTON DARDAR

Elton Paul Charles Dardar, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 10:57 p.m. He was a native and resident of Golden Meadow, LA. Elton is survived by his sons, Brent Dardar and wife, Elena, and Reginald Orgeron; daughter, Kelly Kathleen Dardar; brother, James “Jimmy” Dardar and wife, Loretta; sister, Doris “Jane” Martin; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
GOLDEN MEADOW, LA
Memorial Day weekend round up: May 27-29

The three day weekend is here and if you’re looking for something to do, we’ve got you covered! Check out our round up of things you can do over the weekend. White Boot Stroll –The White Boot Stroll two day event will kick off today at 5 p.m., hosting live music, story telling, arts and crafts, a gator station and food trucks. Today’s porch life music line up features, Michot’s Melody Makers among others. Tomorrow, Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous, Taylor Shepard and more. Admission is free. For a full schedule of the line up, and additional information click here.
HOUMA, LA
IMG_5247.JPG

Way Back Wednesday: Golden Meadow Jr. High School 1970 Yearbook. Welcome to the discussion.
GOLDEN MEADOW, LA
GALLERY: BST plays at LGR AAU Tournament in New Orleans

Local AAU basketball team BST competed at an LGR Tournament this weekend in New Orleans with 3rd, 4th and 5th grade teams competing. See photos of the 3rd grade team in action. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF.
Archbishop Rummel High School graduates for 2022

The valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie is Gabriel Sebastian Duarte Cobar, and the salutatorian is Kaden Robert McLaughlin. Cobar, the son of Alejandro Cobar and Jazmine Duarte of Metairie, attended St. Clement of Rome School in Metairie before beginning his studies at Archbishop Rummel. He plans to study theater at LSU.
METAIRIE, LA
Free summer meals program for kids begins June 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the school year comes to a close, students across the Greater Baton Rouge area may begin receiving free ‘grab and go’ meal boxes starting June 1. The meal box program is an effort to help low-income students during the summer months who are not receiving free or reduced-price school […]
BATON ROUGE, LA

