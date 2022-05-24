Suspect in unprovoked subway shooting in custody

A uthorities said the man wanted for a deadly shooting on a New York City subway is now in custody.

Andrew Abdullah, 25, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the deadly shooting of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez on Sunday.

Abdullah has 20 prior arrests to his name, including arrests for assault, robbery, menacing, and grand larceny, according to the New York Police Department.

He is also involved in three pending cases, according to police.

Abdullah was previously arrested on April 22 for allegedly possessing a stolen motorcycle. While the Brooklyn district attorney attempted to have Abdullah's bail set at $15,000, the judge set a nominal bail of $1, according to ABC 7 NY. He also has a pending case from an instance on June 2, 2021, in which he was charged with criminal contempt in violating a domestic order of protection. His third case involves charges of assault related to events on March 24, 2021.

Enriquez was on a northbound Q train across the Manhattan Bridge at about 11:45 a.m. when the shooting occurred, according to the New York Police Department. A man pacing the train pulled out a gun and shot the man at close range "without provocation," according to police. The shooter then fled once the subway stopped.

Abdullah and Enriquez were not acquainted and had no interaction before the shooting, police said.

Enriquez's death is the latest in a string of violent incidents aboard New York subway trains or in stations. Four people have been killed on New York subway trains or in train stations in 2022, according to police.

Felony crimes in the subway system were up 53% last month compared to April 2021, according to police.