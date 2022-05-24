ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Suspect in unprovoked subway shooting in custody

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dsahj_0fosY5fI00

A uthorities said the man wanted for a deadly shooting on a New York City subway is now in custody.

Andrew Abdullah, 25, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the deadly shooting of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez on Sunday.

Abdullah has 20 prior arrests to his name, including arrests for assault, robbery, menacing, and grand larceny, according to the New York Police Department.

HUNG UP: LAST PUBLIC PAY PHONE REMOVED FROM NYC STREETS

He is also involved in three pending cases, according to police.

Abdullah was previously arrested on April 22 for allegedly possessing a stolen motorcycle. While the Brooklyn district attorney attempted to have Abdullah's bail set at $15,000, the judge set a nominal bail of $1, according to ABC 7 NY. He also has a pending case from an instance on June 2, 2021, in which he was charged with criminal contempt in violating a domestic order of protection. His third case involves charges of assault related to events on March 24, 2021.

Enriquez was on a northbound Q train across the Manhattan Bridge at about 11:45 a.m. when the shooting occurred, according to the New York Police Department. A man pacing the train pulled out a gun and shot the man at close range "without provocation," according to police. The shooter then fled once the subway stopped.

Abdullah and Enriquez were not acquainted and had no interaction before the shooting, police said.

Enriquez's death is the latest in a string of violent incidents aboard New York subway trains or in stations. Four people have been killed on New York subway trains or in train stations in 2022, according to police.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Felony crimes in the subway system were up 53% last month compared to April 2021, according to police.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

NYPD Cops Patrolling NYC Corner Narrowly Missed in Broad Daylight Shooting

Bullets flying in broad daylight Saturday afternoon nearly struck two NYPD officers on patrol at a Queens corner not far from a community park. Surveillance video shows the officers at the corner of Beach 66th Street and Beach Channel Drive, just south of Rockaway Beach, jumping into action after realizing they've been caught in the crossfire.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

3 wounded in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three people were shot in Brownsville early Sunday morning, police said. A 43-year-old woman and a man suffered graze wounds in the shooting, which happened around 4:45 a.m. They were treated on scene near Dumont Avenue and Chester Street.The third victim — a 43-year-old man — walked into a hospital with […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn suspect attacked man on stoop, stole $6,000, police say

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a suspect in a violent robbery in Brooklyn. A 44-year-old man was sitting on a stoop when a suspect approached and pushed him to the ground, according to police. It happened May 15 in Dyker Heights. The attacker repeatedly punched and kicked the man, and got away with a cellphone and wallet containing $6,000 in cash, police said. The victim suffered cuts and bruises, but refused medical attention. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
Washington State
PIX11

Man shot in Queens, police say

ROSEDALE, Queens (PIX11) — A man was shot in Queens early Saturday morning, police said. The 34-year-old victim was along 253rd Street near 148th Drive when two people approached him at around 12:40 a.m., authorities said. One of them shot him in the left arm, and both fled the scene. The victim was taken to […]
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#New York City Subway#Manhattan Bridge#Violent Crime#Uthorities#Abc 7 Ny
bronx.com

Felix Figueroa, 28, Murdered

On Friday, May 27, 2022, at approximately 0038 hours, police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in front of 1801 Archer Street, within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 28-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the torso.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man gropes woman aboard Bronx bus: NYPD

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man groped a woman aboard a bus in the Bronx, police said on Friday. The 27-year-old victim was on a westbound Bx12-SBS bus when the suspect touched her buttocks over her clothing at around 6 p.m., authorities said. The suspect got off the bus at the East Fordham Road and […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1010WINS

VIDEO: 3 men sought for weed edible robberies

Police are searching for three men between the ages of 20 and 25 who they believe are responsible for two different robberies in May. The first robbery took place on May 2 when three men entered a convenience store at 3rd Avenue near 100th Street.
norwoodnews.org

Morris Heights: Search for 62-Year-Old Missing Woman

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a 62-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Morris Heights, located in the 46th precinct. It was reported to the police that Victoria Perez of 1640 Macombs Road in Morris Heights was last seen on Saturday, May 21, at approximately 10 a.m., leaving her home.
BRONX, NY
News 12

NYPD: 3 deadly shootings under investigation across Brooklyn

The NYPD is investigating three separate deadly shootings across Brooklyn. In less than four hours Wednesday night, three people were shot and killed across the borough. The most recent was on Montauk Avenue in East New York at around 7 p.m. According to police, they got a 911 call that there was a man inside of 474 Montauk Ave. face down in a puddle of blood.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police chase in Newark ends in car crash; 1 officer hurt

A police chase in Newark led to a violent car crash Saturday in which an officer was injured. Video in the aftermath of the crash shows police officers in pursuit of a suspect. The people who took the video said it happened around 11:40 a.m. in the ironbound section near...
NEWARK, NJ
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
208K+
Followers
65K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy