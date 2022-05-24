ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

UW Health: Keeping your greens green

Channel 3000
 5 days ago

UW Health's Michelle Swader has some tips...

www.channel3000.com

Channel 3000

Sunday Reads: Have books, will travel

This article originally appeared as the introduction to the April edition of Madison Magazine's monthly "Sunday Reads" newsletter, curated by Associate Editor Maggie Ginsberg.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Chasing records: Yordanos Zelinski’s journey to the track

OREGON, Wis. — As one of the top distance runners in the state, it’s no surprise Yordanos Zelinski will be competing at next week’s state track and field meet. This year, the Oregon senior qualified in the 800 and the 4×800 relay. And as Jordyn Reed...
OREGON, WI
Channel 3000

Sharee Kay (Olson) DeLong

Madison – Sharee Kay DeLong, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 surrounded by her family at her home. She was born on December 1, 1958 in Kenosha, WI, the daughter of Buddy and Dolores (Larson) Olson. Sharee was an Angel, cancer took that away from us....
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Russell I Kramer

Russell I. Kramer, 92, of West Lima, died Friday, May 27, 2022. He was born on January 21, 1930, in Prairie du Chien the son of Irvin and Helen Kramer. Russell graduated from Wauzeka High School. On August 16, 1952, Russell was united in marriage to Reta Wallace. The couple farmed on the family farm near Eastman. The couple moved to West Lima in 1967 where they continued to farm. Russell enjoyed square dancing, tractor pulling, helping out his neighbors on their farms, and anything to do with a tractor. He liked listening to music and watching his grandchildren.
WEST LIMA, WI
Channel 3000

Rhiannon Humphries

In the early hours of last Thursday morning, Rhiannon Humphries slipped peacefully away as she slept in the family home. Dearly loved by family and friends, her sassy and colorful presence will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Rhiannon is an old Welsh name, which is appropriate given...
SPRING GREEN, WI
Channel 3000

Sharie Diane Temperly

Sharie Diane Temperly, 89, of Hazel Green, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, ready to go home to be with Jesus and reunite with husband, Bob. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday June 2nd at the Beginning Point Church in Benton, WI. Family & friends may call on Thursday, June 2nd from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
HAZEL GREEN, WI
Channel 3000

Backstage with Bruno: ‘Happy Landings’

MADISON, Wis. — Michael Bruno goes backstage to learn more about “Happy Landings,” which opens next weekend at the Broom Street Theater. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Leonard Feldmann

Leonard F. Feldmann, 84, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Edenbrook Care Facility in Platteville, WI. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 4th at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI, with Fr. Peter Auer officiating. Burial with military honors accorded will be in the St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. Family & friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3rd at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Saturday, June 4th from 9:00 am – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
CUBA CITY, WI
Armella Webber

Armella R. Webber, age 82, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 2, 1939, in Belleville to her parents Lloyd and Alma (Duerst) Butts. Armella graduated from New Glarus High School in 1957. On December 30, 1961, she was united in marriage to Robert Webber in Tacoma, WA while Bob was in the United States Air Force. Armella had worked for Energetics in Janesville for many years until retiring. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, and traveling.
BELLEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Joan J. Mack

Joan J. Mack entered her Eternal home on May 28, 2022 at the age of 84. She was born on August 13th, 1937, in Ashton the daughter of Ambrose and Julia (Maly) Meinholz. She was a graduate of Middleton High School in 1955. After graduation, she was employed at Ace Hardware, Bank of Middleton, and Middleton High School. She married Roland J. Mack on June 9th, 1959, at St. Peters Catholic Church in Ashton.
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel 3000

Darrell Dwight “Gunner” Egner

STOUGHTON – Darrell Dwight “Gunner” Egner, age 71, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. He was born on April 2, 1951, to Lois and Leslie Egner. Darrell loved playing sports while at McFarland High School including football, baseball, wrestling and basketball, where he earned the nickname “Gunner.” He was married to Sandra Breiby on July 17, 1976, in Madison.
STOUGHTON, WI

