UW Health: Keeping your greens green

Leonard F. Feldmann, 84, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Edenbrook Care Facility in Platteville, WI. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 4th at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI, with Fr. Peter Auer officiating. Burial with military honors accorded will be in the St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. Family & friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3rd at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Saturday, June 4th from 9:00 am – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
