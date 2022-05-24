UW Health: Keeping your greens green

Russell I. Kramer, 92, of West Lima, died Friday, May 27, 2022. He was born on January 21, 1930, in Prairie du Chien the son of Irvin and Helen Kramer. Russell graduated from Wauzeka High School. On August 16, 1952, Russell was united in marriage to Reta Wallace. The couple farmed on the family farm near Eastman. The couple moved to West Lima in 1967 where they continued to farm. Russell enjoyed square dancing, tractor pulling, helping out his neighbors on their farms, and anything to do with a tractor. He liked listening to music and watching his grandchildren.

