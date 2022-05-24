ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Northern Ireland Department of Health taken to court over lengthy waiting lists

By Rebecca Black
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WcWAI_0fosXGFp00

A case taken against the Department of Health over lengthy waiting lists is on behalf of everyone in Northern Ireland , the High Court in Belfast has heard.

Two women, Eileen Wilson, 47, and May Kitchen, 77, are taking a joint court challenge against health chiefs in which they will argue the region’s dire waiting lists are unlawful.

The judicial review started at the High Court in Belfast on Tuesday.

The Commissioner for Older People in Northern Ireland Eddie Lynch is represented as an intervenor in Ms Kitchen’s case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2euCA1_0fosXGFp00

Counsel acting for both applicants said Ms Kitchen needed a cataract operation which could not be provided in a reasonable time and Ms Wilson, who has suspected multiple sclerosis, was first referred to neurology by her GP in June 2017 before getting a consultation by telephone in March 2022.

She has not yet received the results of an MRI scan and has not received treatment yet.

Ms Kitchen went private to get her cataract operation. A year later she was contacted and offered a telephone consultation.

The court heard she was first diagnosed in 2015. She had been caring for her husband who had cancer and later died.

In her affidavit, read to the court, she said she was worried that if her eyesight deteriorated further, she would not be able to be independent and look after herself.

Counsel argued: “These are services which we’re all entitled to, free of charge.”

“She ought not to have been forced to go to a health insurer and one can see from the evidence that had she not done so, she may well still be waiting for surgery,” he said.

“To May Kitchen and others like her, such a condition may not immediately endanger life but risks making life so limited that it feels less worth living.”

He argued the case “essentially applies to everyone in Northern Ireland”, referring to the size of the cohort affected, as reflecting the “situation we are in in terms of waiting lists”.

“This is a problem right across the board, it demonstrates the catastrophic nature of it,” he said.

He said in September 2021 around one in four people in Northern Ireland were waiting either to see a consultant for the first time or receive treatment, an increase of almost 10% since September 2020.

Responding, counsel for the Department of Health said the department would like to make it clear from the outset that it would like everyone in Northern Ireland to receive the very best medical care and for that to happen as quickly as possible.

However he referred to high-level structural types of reform identified by experts as being required for the health service, and the “inescapable conclusion … that those are essentially decisions of a political nature and have to be respected by this court and afforded their proper margin of appreciation”.

“The overarching point here is that there’s a general agreement on the basic circumstances as they pertain in these cases, the matter has been looked into in great detail by experts and it is relatively clear what needs to be done and who needs to do it, but those are not matters that should be troubling this court or reviewed by this court by means of a judicial review application,” he said.

“There are other structures in place long recognised for accountability to be held in relation to that.”

He argued there was a limited scope for the court’s intervention, adding: “There is nothing that the department has done here which is illegal.”

He said Ms Kitchen was assessed, diagnosed and given a place on a waiting list. He also referred to very frequent attendances with her GP and that she received medical support, adding there is no evidence to suggest her case was not progressed in accordance with the assessed medical need.

Ms Wilson was described as being referred by her GP, and the medical assessment by the consultant was that her case was not urgent, which dictated her place on the waiting list.

The case continues.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Vladimir Putin ‘given three years to live’ and ‘is losing his eyesight due to illness’ spy claims

Russian president Vladimir Putin has been given just three years to live by doctors, it’s claimed. A growing number of unconfirmed reports alledge the 69-year-old president has cancer and that his health is deteriorating quickly. And now an FSB officer has claimed Putin “has no more than two to three years to stay alive”, adding the Russian president has “a severe form of rapidly progressing cancer”.Messages said to be from the unidentified Russian spy to FSB defector Boris Karpichkov also say Putin is losing his sight and suffering from headaches. “We are told he is suffering from headaches...
HEALTH
The Independent

26-year-old died after Covid jab following out-of-date advice at vaccine hub - OLD

A 26-year-old graduate died from a rare complication of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after being given out-of-date information about the risk of blood clots, an inquest has heard.Jack Hurn, who was originally from Devon but was living in Redditch, Worcestershire, died in June last year, less than two weeks after receiving the jab in the West Midlands.A week-long inquest at Birmingham Coroner’s Court was told a GP informed Mr Hurn the risk of blood clots on the brain for his age group was one in 250,000, when the latest NHS guidance estimated it to be one in 50,000.The inquest heard...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

National Lottery could be suspended for first time in 28 year history due to ownership row

A legal row over ownership could result in the National Lottery being suspended for the first time in nearly three decades.Camelot has run the game ever since it was launched in the early 1990s But the Gambling Commission in April confirmed plans to transfer the licence to rival operator Allwyn Entertainment.The commission, which is responsible for regulating the betting industry, said in papers submitted to the high court that Camelot has launched a legal challenge against the move.Camelot was due to transfer the lottery ownership to Allwyn on 1 February 2024. The legal proceedings, however, mean the timetable could...
LOTTERY
The Independent

Afghan man who came to UK as child tried to take his own life after being threatened with removal to Rwanda

An Afghan man who came to the UK as a child says he tried to take his own life after being told he faces deportation to Rwanda under the government’s new asylum removal policy.Hakim Khan, 32, told The Independent he would “rather die” than be sent to the east African nation after he was detained at Brook House removal centre this month.“I tried to take my life the day before yesterday ... I just want to be free, I want to be with my family, I want to be a human,” the asylum seeker, who first arrived in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Lynch
The Independent

Judges dismiss High Court challenge over probe into cement mixer ‘murder’

The father of a lorry driver found dead in a cement mixer nearly two decades ago has lost a High Court challenge against Essex Police over the investigation into his son’s death.Lee Balkwell, 33, was found with his head and shoulders wedged between the drum and chassis of the machine at Baldwins Farm in South Ockendon, Essex, in the early hours of July 18 2002.His father, Les Balkwell, now in his mid 70s, has spent the last 20 years campaigning for a greater investigation into his son’s death, claiming he was murdered and accusing the police of corruption.Mr Balkwell brought...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Minister calls for councils to show ‘flexibility’ over Jubilee licences

A minister has urged councils to show “a little bit of flexibility” when it comes to issuing licences for street parties to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Technology minister Chris Philp spoke about councils warning the public against hosting unauthorised Platinum Jubilee street celebrations this week.More than 70,000 Big Jubilee Lunches are planned in the four UK nations over the weekend, with an expected 10 million people set to sit down with their neighbours on June 5, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) previously said.Mr Philp told Sky News: “I think it is fantastic we are celebrating the...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Top police chief ‘demands answers’ after he was ruled out for National Crime Agency job

One of the country’s most senior police officers has reportedly demanded an explanation from the government about why he was ruled out of the running to lead the National Crime Agency. Neil Basu, the country’s most senior minority ethnic police officer, has said he was “disappointed” to miss out on the role,The Sunday Times reported.His intervention came after it emerged that Boris Johnson wanted Lord Hogan-Howe to take on the role. Lord Hogan-Howe served as Commissioner for the Metropolitan Police when the force was taken in by the claims of fantasist Carl Beech and oversaw the VIP child sex abuse...
POLITICS
The Independent

Platinum Jubilee street party sits empty in memory of Grenfell victims

Grenfell tower survivors and activists held a Platinum Jubilee street party with empty places set out to honour of the residents who died in the 2017 fire.Name cards, plates, cups, flags and bunting were laid out for each one of the 72 victims.This year marks the five year anniversary of the tragedy."As residential streets up and down the UK get ready to mark the Jubilee weekend with traditional street parties, the Grenfell community has once more taken to the streets to protest the lack of justice," organisers Justice4Grenfell said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More 6 things to know about the Queen’s platinum jubileeFifth-grade student in Florida arrested for sending 'threatening text message'How the UK will celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyesight#Health Service#Uk#The Department Of Health#The High Court#Mri
The Independent

American tourist stunned after only being charged $31 for night in Morocco hospital

While backpacking across Morocco, an American tourist was forced to take home an unexpected souvenir to commemorate his travels abroad: a $31 medical bill.Travel blogger Christian Grossi, 23, shared his recent experience of what it was like to fall ill from food poisoning while travelling in a foreign country on his TikTok account, with the video now garnering more than 1.6 million views.“I ended up passing out and collapsing on the sidewalk,” the 23-year-old explains in his follow-up from his original video which outlined how he’d fallen ill on his last day visiting the North African country. “I then woke...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US, Canadian regulators tie hepatitis cases to strawberries

U.S. and Canadian regulators are investigating a hepatitis outbreak that may be linked to fresh organic strawberries.In a joint weekend statement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Public Health Agency of Canada said illnesses in Minnesota, California and Canada occurred after people consumed FreshKampo and H-E-B brand strawberries.The agencies said the strawberries were purchased between March 5 and April 25. They were sold at various U.S. retailers, including Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart and Trader Joe’s. In Canada, the affected strawberries were sold between March 5-9 at Co-op stores in Alberta and Saskatchewan.The potentially affected strawberries are past their...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Call for more support on 50th anniversary of Battersea fairground disaster

The families of victims and survivors of one of the UK’s worst fairground disasters have called for improved support for children who have suffered trauma as they marked the 50th anniversary of  the tragedy.Five children were killed and 13 injured on May 30 1972, when the Big Dipper rollercoaster crashed in Battersea Park, south-west London.Liz Haigh-Reeve, who was 15 when she was injured in the accident, said she was “shocked” that support for child trauma victims did not seem to have improved in the past 50 years.Friends and family of victims and survivors met on Monday to remember the victims...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Downing Street fails to deny reports of Boris Johnson birthday gathering in flat during lockdown

Downing Street has failed to deny that Boris Johnson took part in a birthday gathering in his flat above No 11 during lockdown in 2020.Reports at the weekend suggested that Mr Johnson joined his wife Carrie and friends in the flat to celebrate his 56th birthday at a time when indoor gatherings were banned.The alleged event, which supposedly took place just hours after a cake presentation in the cabinet room for which both Johnsons were fined by police, was not mentioned in last week’s Partygate report by senior civil servant Sue Gray.Asked eight times at a regular Westminster media...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Independent

Tory MP resubmitting no confidence note suggests ballot trigger could be ‘close’

Another Tory MP has joined a growing number of colleagues calling for the Prime Minister to face a confidence vote, suggesting the tally may now be “close” to triggering a ballot.Andrew Bridgen emailed his North West Leicestershire constituents on Monday to say he has resubmitted his letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson following “further revelations over the past week”, which saw the publication of the long-awaited Sue Gray partygate report.He originally submitted a letter in January 2022 but withdrew it in March, arguing it was not appropriate to stage a confidence vote amid the fighting in Ukraine.It comes as...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson under fire over role of his adviser on rules for ministers

Boris Johnson has been criticised by the standards watchdog after he refused to give his adviser on the rules for ministers the freedom to launch his own inquiries into possible breaches.On Friday, the Prime Minister said he was putting in place an “enhanced process” for his independent adviser on the Ministerial Code, Lord Geidt, to initiate his own investigations, but that he would still need the Prime Minister’s consent before proceeding.But the chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Lord Evans of Weardale, said the change, while an improvement on the previous position, meant the adviser was still...
POLITICS
The Independent

The struggle to save Mississippi's last abortion clinic

It is known as the Pink House, and they are its defenders.They welcome patients and shepherd them inside, often placing themselves between a pregnant person and an anti-abortion protester denouncing them as sinners. If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade, ending protections for abortion care across the US, the Pink House would close with “disastrous” effect, according to the defenders.Independent TV spoke to the volunteer escorts at the Jackson Women's Health Organization, determined to save the last remaining abortion clinic in Mississippi.Sign up to our US evening newsletter here Read More Trump’s former press secretary uses Texas shooting to justify ban on abortions, not gunsPlatinum Jubilee street party sits empty in memory of Grenfell victimsFifth-grade student in Florida arrested for sending 'threatening text message'
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Boris Johnson criticised by watchdog over ministerial code changes

A watchdog has expressed concern in response to Boris Johnson’s changes to the ministerial code, warning that the prime minister retains the ability to “critically undermine” the official in charge of investigating potential breaches.Critics of the embattled Mr Johnson accused him of “watering down the rules to save his own skin” and “acting like a tinpot despot” last week, after he announced changes to the code which mean that ministers will no longer necessarily be expected to resign if they are found to have breached it.Under the revised code, if the prime minister wishes an offending minister to retain their...
POLITICS
The Independent

High streets feel heat of cost-of-living crisis as footfall plunges 20% below pre-Covid level

High streets and shopping centres felt the heat of Britain's cost of living crisis last week, according to bleak new figures indicating the country could be heading for a recession.The number of shopping visits plunged more than 20 per cent last week compared to the same period in 2019, polling firm Ipsos found.Good weather failed to tempt consumers out, with footfall down sharply in every region of the UK."The high street is really beginning to feel the heat from red hot prices with bills mounting all over the place,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investments and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.Shoppers...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Survivors of ‘forgotten tragedy’ campaign for memorial 50 years on

Survivors of one of the UK’s “absolutely forgotten” tragedies are campaigning for a memorial to commemorate the disaster 50 years on.Five children were killed and 13 others injured on May 30 1972, when the Big Dipper rollercoaster crashed in Battersea Park, south-west London.Hilary Wynter, 63, Liz Haigh-Reeve, 64, and several other survivors of the tragedy want a memorial erected in the park to remember those who died in the disaster.“The Big Dipper was like the London Eye, you know, it was the event to go to, it was the cool thing to do if you’re a teenager,” Ms Wynter told...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

671K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy