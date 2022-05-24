If these walls could talk

The humble red and brown brick façade of the Carnegie Heritage Center in Edgartown harks back to a day when Dr. Daniel Fisher and the Vincents were some of the wealthiest and most prominent entrepreneurs in America. But the simple exterior is preserving a wealth of fascinating historic...
A tradition returned to Tisbury School on Friday as students marched from the school to Owen Park in recognition of Memorial Day. Students in grades K-8 carried flowers to the Owen Park Dock and then tossed them into the harbor in memory of the servicemen and servicewomen who gave their lives for the country.
At a public hearing regarding food trucks, the West Tisbury Zoning Board of Appeals approved two special permits for two food truck businesses in unanimous votes at its Thursday meeting. The zoning board voted to allow Goldie’s Rotisserie at the Vineyard Artisans Festival, for 32 event days throughout the year...
West Tisbury issued a mask advisory during the town’s board of health meeting on Thursday, May 26. West Tisbury health agent Omar Johnson told The Times the letter has been signed and is “verbatim” to the letter sent out by Tisbury on Tuesday, May 17. All of the Island towns have issued mask advisories with the exception of Aquinnah.
The Steamship Authority board learned Thursday afternoon that electric ferries are potentially viable for the Vineyard route. A team from Elliot Bay Design, the Seattle company that designed the Woods Hole, laid out facts and figures from a feasibility study on propulsion methods that showed that unlike Nantucket/Hyannis route, the Vineyard Haven/Woods Hole route was suitable for an all-electric ferry. The Elliot Bay team used the Woods Hole as a model ferry for the study. The team tempered the possibility of electric ferry service with a handful of caveats, including the multimillion dollar cost of batteries and shoreside electrical infrastructure and the potential fire threat posed by batteries.
