Platteville, WI

Two Major Chains and a Cell Phone Company Coming to Platteville

By Steve Pulaski
AM 1490 WDBQ
 6 days ago
Platteville is set to welcome three new businesses: a major chain restaurant, a coffeeshop, and a cell-phone store in a continued boost to the town's commerce. Crews are set to break ground on two new buildings on Platteville's Progressive Parkway very soon. One building will house an Arby's. The other will...

AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa.

