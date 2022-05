Roxbury artist Napoleon Jones-Henderson’s life’s work has been dedicated to ‘’the beauty of Black culture.” More than 50 years ago, he joined with members of the Chicago art collective AfriCOBRA, committed to using their art to empower Black communities. But it was during his decades-long career in Boston where Jones-Henderson flourished, creating his African inspired mixed media pieces. Now his colorful and expressive work is on display at Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art in a new exhibit: “I Am As I Am—A Man.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO