Storm risk continues for USA

The deep grass in the meadows is aflame with buttercups and every hedge snowed over and weighted down by the dense blossoms of the May. The most backward trees are in full leaf, and so rapid has growth been in the sudden heat that the freshness of the foliage is not less remarkable than its mass. Trees that are most subject to attack by insects have also so far escaped with little damage, and if the insect-eating birds are a little scarcer than usual we ought perhaps to be glad of it for their sakes.

