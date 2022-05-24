ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

New Realm expanding with Suffolk brewery

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — New Realm Brewing Co. is opening up a new brewery in northern Suffolk.

The location off Harbor View Boulevard will be the brewer’s sixth overall and second in Hampton Roads. There are currently breweries in Virginia Beach, Atlanta, Savannah and Charleston , and another in Greenville, South Carolina, is expected to open in the fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oVAp1_0fosUHkF00
The proposed New Realm Brewery for Blue Point

In his 2022 State of the City on Tuesday, Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman didn’t have a projected opening date for the proposed $9 million facility, but said it will be part of a larger mixed use development called Blue Point at the Riverfront. Duman also announced Suffolk’s Birdsong Peanuts would $25 million to expand its facility .

Birdsong Peanuts to invest $25.1 million expansion in Suffolk facility

The brewery will feature an outdoor beer garden, rooftop dining area, entertainment space and on-site brewing, Duman says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RLElu_0fosUHkF00
A rendering of the brewery

New Realm started in Atlanta in 2016 and picked Virginia Beach for its second location in 2018.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Excellent Educator: Regina Cooper

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Fans fill Waterside Drive as Patriotic Festival wrap …. Victim critically injured in Atlantic Avenue shooting. Motorcyclist struck by vehicle in fatal Isle of Wight …. AAA gives tips for Memorial Day travel. 63-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle while …. Six people injured...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Atlanta#Brewery#Beer Garden#Food Drink#New Realm Brewing Co#Blue Point#Birdsong Peanuts#Nexstar Media Inc
princessanneindy.com

Virginia Beach City Council approves Little Island Park area beach fishing limits

COURTHOUSE — The City Council on Tuesday, May 17, unanimously voted to prohibit fishing from the beach at Little Island Park during the day in the resort season. The measure was meant to avoid fishing from the beach when people are swimming at the popular park in Sandbridge, and it does not limit fishing from the pier. The council in April deferred the matter after a group representing local anglers expressed concern about the restrictions.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Temporary casino clears latest hurdle to becoming reality in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Casino gaming is one step closer to getting a head start in the Mermaid City. Thursday, the city’s planning commission approved a conditional use permit request from the developers of the HeadWaters Resort & Casino, which would permit them to remodel the portion of Harbor Park that houses the "Hits at the Park" restaurant and the former space of the Norfolk Boxing and Fitness Center into a temporary gaming lounge and restaurant.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2008 story: Hampton business has landlord issues.

2008 story: Hampton business has landlord issues. Downtown businesses look forward to Patriotic Festival …. Necklace holding child’s ashes stolen from Norfolk …. Chesapeake officer accused of rape also decertified. ‘Nobody asked for this’: Walmart’s ‘Juneteenth Ice …. Want to adopt? Peninsula animal shelter at capacity.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy