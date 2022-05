My chives are growing like wildfire in my herb garden. So fast it's hard to keep up with cutting and cooking with them! So finding new ways to use chives has been on my radar. This easy whipped chive cream cheese spread recipe is delicious spread of crackers, toasted bread, stuffed inside celery or even as a sandwich filling (add some lettuce and sliced red onion). If you don't like capers, you could use chopped black olives or just leave them out.

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO