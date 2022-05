BOSTON -- It took him 15 seasons and 141 playoff games, but Al Horford is finally heading to the NBA Finals. The Celtics veteran is known for his stoic and calm demeanor, but he couldn't contain his excitement in the closing seconds of the Boston's 100-96 Game 7 win over the Heat in Miami on Sunday night. Horford corralled the final rebound of the game and even before the clock hit zero, threw the ball in the air in celebration. When the buzzer sounded and the Celtics were officially Eastern Conference champs, Horford collapsed to the floor in joy.Horford admitted that he...

