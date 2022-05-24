ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown felon charged with stolen gun possession

By Aaron Marrie
 5 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is being charged after allegedly buying a stolen firearm while not being allowed to carry it.

Anthony Miller, 25, purchased a weapon from a man in exchange for money and drugs, shortly after the firearm was stolen, according to police.

Johnstown man charged with rape of child

On March 30, police said a man sold a firearm to Miller near the 500 block of Farrell Avenue. Miller paid the man $20 and approximately five or six baggies of heroin, according to police. The man told police he had met Miller a few months before to purchase narcotics from him and chatted with him on Facebook under the name Berry Allen.

Police investigated the Facebook page and were able to determine it was Miller. They contacted PA State Parole and were able to confirm he was a felon and was not allowed to have a firearm.

Miller has been charged with receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm prohibited and firearm not to be carried without a license. Miller is being held in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 31.

IN THIS ARTICLE
