Arlington County, VA

Republicans nominate Arlington resident as 8th Congressional District candidate

By Brandi Bottalico
alxnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal Republicans nominated Arlington resident Karina Lipsman on Saturday to seek the U.S. House seat currently held by Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.). Early voting is underway for the primary to determine whether Lipsman faces Beyer or his primary challenger, Victoria Virasingh, in the November general election. The 8th District encompasses Arlington,...

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
