Wausau, WI

Startup buys building to launch program for substance abuse, homelessness

By Shereen Siewert
 5 days ago
Photo illustration.

WAUSAU — The Gospel Transformational Living Center has purchased a building in Weston to launch its program for substance abuse and homelessness in central Wisconsin.

The organization’s sole goal will be to provide a faith-based, long term (3-18 months), life-transforming program for the addicted and broken.

In April, The Gospel TLC bought a nearly 8,000-square-foot building that has room for more than 16 residents, short-term and long-term.

The Gospel TLC’s founder, Yauo Yang, was born in a refugee camp in Thailand and came to the U.S. with his family in 1987. Since then, he has served his country during the Iraq war in 2004-2005, became an educator and now pastors his church, The Cross, in Schofield. His experience in ministering to incarcerated people and involvement with The Joseph Project, which works to get post-incarcerated people back into the workforce, revealed the need for this new program.

“We noticed that these people are just slipping through the cracks and nobody is paying any attention,” Yang said in a news release. “There is a lot of hurt and pain in people’s lives and the short-term programs that do exist only go so far. Our goal is a long-term care facility addressing the needs most plaguing our society.”

The nonprofit will host a fundraiser dinner from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, May 24, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Rib Mountain. Speakers include Capt. Ben Graham of the Wausau Police Department and Chris Hedlund of Hope Gospel Mission.

Donations can be made at www.gospeltlc.org or through Yang at gospeltlcwausau@gmail.com.

website or contact Yauo directly.

