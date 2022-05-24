A new concert series aims to help Berkshire County farms and farmers stay local

EGREMONT — Four players from the New York Philharmonic Orchestra will appear in recital Sunday, June 5, at 3 p.m. at a private residence whose whereabouts you will learn when you purchase your tickets, which are $75 each and available online. It’s an all-star ensemble to be sure, but the main reason you want to hear these musicians perform is that you want to support the presenting organization, Clarion Concerts. This event is their annual fundraiser.

EGREMONT, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO