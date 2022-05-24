A new concert series aims to help Berkshire County farms and farmers stay local

COMBINE THE CHARM OF YESTERYEAR AND TECHNOLOGY OF THE FUTURE. A stately historic home was built by the Samuel Colt family and has been restored and updated to its original grandeur, a 7,800-sf, three-level home. Expansive property with 21 acres of rolling lawns and forestland, making it the ideal location to unwind. This estate has 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half baths, fully renovated beautiful chef’s kitchen including the highest quality Subzero / Wolf appliances. The kitchen opens to the light and bright four-seasons room with a fireplace, advanced technology throughout, a massive game room, home theater, impressive library, hot tub, sauna, and a new 20 x 55 deck overlooking the grounds. Minutes to Canyon Ranch Spa, Tanglewood, theaters, museums, hiking, biking, golf, and so much more.
