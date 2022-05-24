ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

A new concert series aims to help Berkshire County farms and farmers stay local

By Hannah Van Sickle

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREAT BARRINGTON — For all intents and purposes, Molly Comstock is a nomadic farmer, which, in the absence of a herd of animals that benefit from moving through various tracts of land, is an unsustainable model — one she has spent the past decade navigating out of...



Comments / 0



BITS & BYTES: Half Waif at Race Brook Lodge; 30 in 30 literacy fundraiser; Becket Arts Center opens season; NBUW Spirit of Caring Awards; free coding exam prep; Juneteenth celebration

SHEFFIELD — Race Brook Lodge will welcome back Half Waif for a performance in its Event Barn on Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m. Albany-based folk artist Blue Ranger will open the show. Half Waif is the project of singer, songwriter, and producer Nandi Rose. The project — which...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA


Addressing the affordable housing shortage

Having read your article about the shortage of affordable housing in Great Barrington, one thing was very clear; there is no easy fix to this and finding a solution will take forever and may never happen. Perhaps the most interesting suggestion was the one posed in Ralph Nader’s book, that...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA


A stately historic home on 21 acres of rolling lawns and forestland

COMBINE THE CHARM OF YESTERYEAR AND TECHNOLOGY OF THE FUTURE. A stately historic home was built by the Samuel Colt family and has been restored and updated to its original grandeur, a 7,800-sf, three-level home. Expansive property with 21 acres of rolling lawns and forestland, making it the ideal location to unwind. This estate has 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half baths, fully renovated beautiful chef’s kitchen including the highest quality Subzero / Wolf appliances. The kitchen opens to the light and bright four-seasons room with a fireplace, advanced technology throughout, a massive game room, home theater, impressive library, hot tub, sauna, and a new 20 x 55 deck overlooking the grounds. Minutes to Canyon Ranch Spa, Tanglewood, theaters, museums, hiking, biking, golf, and so much more.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA


Recollections of a Pittsfield Kid: We were played

“Recollections of a Pittsfield Kid” is a series of vignettes exploring the author’s youthful days in the Osceola Park neighborhood of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, during the 1950s and early 1960s. At the time of these adventures, the author was between six and 14 years old. I was playing a...
PITTSFIELD, MA


CHP competes in hot construction market for contractor for $70K Food Depot

GREAT BARRINGTON — With $70,000 in grant funding in hand, Community Health Programs (CHP) has plans for a new “food depot” to support its food security programs based in Great Barrington. But CHP’s comparatively modest, 900-square-foot food distribution building is competing with more costly, larger-scale projects for...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA


CONCERT PREVIEW: Clarion Concerts benefit, with players from the New York Philharmonic

EGREMONT — Four players from the New York Philharmonic Orchestra will appear in recital Sunday, June 5, at 3 p.m. at a private residence whose whereabouts you will learn when you purchase your tickets, which are $75 each and available online. It’s an all-star ensemble to be sure, but the main reason you want to hear these musicians perform is that you want to support the presenting organization, Clarion Concerts. This event is their annual fundraiser.
EGREMONT, MA


All charged defendants in recent Pittsfield shootings are detained

Pittsfield — The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office requested that all individuals Pittsfield Police charged in recent shootings are detained and each defendant is currently in custody. On Friday, the court agreed with the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office that Keyondre Taft poses a danger to the community and that...
PITTSFIELD, MA

