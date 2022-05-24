ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield HS track teams give good efforts at county meet

By Joe Ragozzino
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track-and-field teams gave good efforts at the Essex County individual championships on Thursday and Friday, May 19 and 20, at Woodman Field in Montclair. On the girls side,...

essexnewsdaily.com

Nutley HS softball team captures state sectional championship

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School softball team captured the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3, tournament championship with a convincing 10-5 win over West Morris in the final at Yanticaw Park in Nutley on Thursday, May 26. It was Nutley’s...
NUTLEY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Eight seniors honored at Legacies Writing Contest award ceremony

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. and the Division of Senior Services announced the four winners and four honorable mention recipients of the 2022 Essex County Senior Citizen Legacies Writing Contest during an awards luncheon at the Robert O’Toole Community Center in Cedar Grove Park. The Legacies Writing Contest encourages area senior citizens to write essays about the people and events that have influenced their lives.
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge community runs in memory of Roberts

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — On May 27, the Glen Ridge Police Department and the Ridgewood Avenue School kicked off Memorial Day weekend with their “Rob Romp.” This race brings together students, parents, teachers and police officers as they run through the streets of Glen Ridge in memory of the late police Officer Charles “Rob” Roberts.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington angler catches first fish at Weequahic Park derby

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. congratulates Mah’lia Crudup, of Irvington, for catching the first fish in the girls category at the Essex County Fishing Derby in Weequahic Park in Newark on Tuesday, May 24. She caught the first fish at 6:17 p.m. County...
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark youth wins prize at fishing derby in Verona Park

VERONA, NJ — Khalil Abdullah, of Newark, caught the most fish in the boys’ 1-5 age category at the Essex County Fishing Derby in Verona Park on Wednesday, May 25, when he caught one fish. With him, from left, are his mother, Lalita Price; Essex County Executive Joseph N. Divincenzo Jr.; and Essex County Deputy Parks Director Kate Hartwyk.
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange High School prom shows off high fashion

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Prom, held May 26 at Birchwood Manor, was a joyful celebration in many ways. After making it through two years of online learning, students still shined academically, athletically and creatively. A newer trend is to attend in groups with their friends and not the required date their parents experienced. The start of graduation season for these remarkable seniors was filled with nostalgia, hope and excitement.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange schools to host summer reading launch party

EAST ORANGE, NJ — To help combat the summer learning loss phenomenon, the East Orange School District’s Division of Curriculum & Instruction will host its second summer reading launch party on Thursday, June 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Glenwood campus, located at the rear of 135 Glenwood Ave. in East Orange. The event’s goal is to bring awareness to the East Orange community of the potential long-term effects summer reading has on student academic success. There will be food, prizes, entertainment, music and games for all to enjoy.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Oranges and Maplewood NAACP celebrates teen poet

TRENTON, NJ — On May 26, Makayla C. Rivera, a 10th-grade student at West Orange High School and a student-member of the NAACP Oranges and Maplewood Branch’s ACT-SO Program, received the 2022 Governor’s Award in the Arts Education in the written poetry category. The awards ceremony was held in Trenton and Rivera was nominated by the NAACP branch. It was a very festive, celebratory event where several high school students and teachers from across the state of New Jersey performed and received awards for the various categories of the arts. This award program began in 1980 to promote awareness and appreciation of the arts, recognizing creativity, talent and leadership.
TRENTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

County installs new traffic signal equipment at on Park Avenue

NEWARK, NJ — New traffic signal equipment was installed at the intersection of Park and Mount Prospect avenues in Newark on Wednesday, May 25. The improvements are part of a $6 million project to upgrade nine intersections along Park Avenue in Newark, East Orange and Orange. The intersection upgrades are part of the county’s ongoing initiative to modernize infrastructure to enhance pedestrian and motor vehicle safety.
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange awarded sustainability grant by PSEG Foundation for bioretention systems

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On May 23, Sustainable Jersey announced that West Orange was one of 35 N.J. municipalities, schools and school districts selected to receive a Sustainable Jersey grant funded by the PSEG Foundation. Proposals were evaluated by an independent blue-ribbon selection committee. The Sustainable Jersey grants are intended to help municipalities and schools in general make progress toward a sustainable future, and specifically toward Sustainable Jersey and Sustainable Jersey for Schools certification.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Oscar A. Dohm III

Oscar A. Dohm III, 78 passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday. The funeral mass was offered at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County commemorates Memorial Day early at Veterans Memorial Park

NEWARK, NJ — On Tuesday, May 24, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. hosted a Memorial Day ceremony at the Armed Forces Memorial in Essex County Veterans Memorial Park to commemorate Memorial Day. Laying a ceremonial wreath with the county executive were Deputy Chief of Staff William Payne; Commissioner Patricia Sebold; retired Navy and Naval Reservist Bill Squires from West Orange; Commissioner Len Luciano; U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill; county administrator Robert Jackson; Sheriff Armando Fontoura; Commissioner Tyshammie Cooper; register Juan Rivera; Commissioner Romaine Graham; surrogate Alturrick Kenney; Clarence Jackson from Disable American Veterans Chapter 3 in Newark; North Caldwell Mayor Joseph Alessi; Senate Majority Leader and Deputy Chief of Staff M. Teresa Ruiz; Essex County Juvenile Detention Center Director Dennis Hughes; Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor Marin; and Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
essexnewsdaily.com

TBZ animal hospital renamed in honor of retiring RWJBH president/CEO

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. dedicated the animal hospital at Turtle Back Zoo as the Essex County Barry H. Ostrowsky Animal Wellness Center on Monday, May 23. Opened in 2005, the building was renamed in honor of Barry Ostrowsky, retiring president and CEO of RWJBarnabas Health.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Fate of the CHS pool remains a topic of debate

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange–Maplewood Board of Education discussed the Columbia High School pool at its May 16 meeting, revisiting a conversation about the possibility of retaining the high school’s pool as part of the district’s ongoing long-range facilities plan. A group of residents advocated for the CHS pool with a presentation at a BOE meeting on March 21, saying that not having an indoor pool in the two towns would exacerbate inequity issues. The pool is still in the school but was closed in 2013.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Chinese program at Glen Ridge HS has banner year

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Chinese program at Glen Ridge High School has completed a year of accomplishments highlighted by a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. A special recognition of the province of Fujian was held in a gym on Friday, May 21, and the entire school was invited.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

South Orange Village health officer John M. Festa to retire

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On May 24, South Orange Village announced the retirement of long-time health officer John M. Festa, effective June 3. “Congratulations to health officer John Festa on his retirement,” village President Sheena Collum said. “John has served our community as an exemplary public servant and led us through some of the most challenging times imaginable with professionalism, compassion and tireless dedication. For the last two and a half years John has worked seven days a week coordinating our pandemic response. On behalf of myself and my colleagues on the Board of Trustees, I offer our sincere thanks and admiration for all that he has done for South Orange during this public health crisis and his over 32 years of service to our community.”
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ

