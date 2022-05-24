Bloomfield HS track teams give good efforts at county meet

TRENTON, NJ — On May 26, Makayla C. Rivera, a 10th-grade student at West Orange High School and a student-member of the NAACP Oranges and Maplewood Branch’s ACT-SO Program, received the 2022 Governor’s Award in the Arts Education in the written poetry category. The awards ceremony was held in Trenton and Rivera was nominated by the NAACP branch. It was a very festive, celebratory event where several high school students and teachers from across the state of New Jersey performed and received awards for the various categories of the arts. This award program began in 1980 to promote awareness and appreciation of the arts, recognizing creativity, talent and leadership.

