Mo Brooks says ‘I haven’t been served anything’ by Jan. 6 committee

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) on Tuesday said in an interview, “I haven’t been served anything” by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. The comments come less than two weeks after the committee announced it had subpoenaed the lawmaker.

NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard spoke to Brooks on Tuesday amid voting in Alabama’s primary, and the reporter noted toward the end of the interview that Brooks was “one of five Republicans who have been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 commission.”

“I haven’t been subpoenaed yet,” Brooks interjected. “I haven’t been served anything.”

“The Jan. 6 committee says they have subpoenaed you,” Hillyard replied.

“They haven’t served me anything,” the Alabama Senate hopeful asserted.

Earlier this month, the Jan. 6 committee announced that it had subpoenaed Brooks along with four other lawmakers. In a letter to Brooks dated May 12, Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said the committee had issued a subpoena after the Alabama Republican declined to voluntarily cooperate with the panel.

In an earlier letter to Brooks, Thompson said that the committee was interested in hearing from him after he made several comments in which he asserted that former President Trump has asked him to dispute the results of the 2020 election.

“As you know, the Committee is examining a series of efforts by President Trump to abandon his solemn duty to support and defend our Constitution. The exchange you have disclosed with the former President is directly relevant to the subject of our inquiry, and it appears to provide additional evidence of President Trump’s intent to restore himself to power through unlawful means,” Thompson wrote to Brooks in a letter dated May 2.

It is not immediately clear why Brooks would not have received his subpoena yet.

The committee previously had trouble serving a subpoena in the case of former Trump aide Dan Scavino when the panel had difficulty finding him; he later had it accepted by a staff member on his behalf following a search for him.

The House voted to hold Scavino in contempt in April after he refused to comply with the subpoena.

The development comes on the day of Alabama’s primary and as the committee prepares to hold eight public hearings next month.

The Hill has reached out to the committee and a spokesman for Brooks for comment.

