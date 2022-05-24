ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa man pleads no contest in fatal 2019 stabbing

By MATT PERA THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSD7N_0fosQlAl00

A Santa Rosa man accused of stabbing his suspected marijuana dealer nearly three dozen times has pleaded no contest to a murder charge in connection with the fatal 2019 attack.

Carlos Martinez-Carceres faces a sentence of 15 years to life in prison for the second-degree murder charge. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 22 in Sonoma County Superior Court.

The charge stems from the death of Howard Quick Jr., 55, whose body was found in a pool of blood Nov. 21, 2019, at his Santa Rosa home on Jennings Avenue.

An autopsy found that Quick had 35 stab wounds, including 23 on his neck, indicating his attacker “stood over the victim while hacking at the back of his neck,” prosecutors said in a court filing. The most severe wounds were four inches deep and four inches long, the filing says.

Carlos Martinez-Carceres, who was 21 at the time of Quick’s death, entered his plea on April 22, court records show.

Prosecutors said Quick grew and sold marijuana at his home and four or five people typically came by each day to buy from him. Martinez-Carceres, they allege, was one of his customers.

Quick “had some small problems” with Martinez-Carceres, prosecutors said in the filing, but he “agreed to keep him as a customer.”

Martinez-Carceres told investigators he had gone to Quick’s house the day of the killing to buy marijuana and tried to steal some marijuana wax, a processed version of the plant, from the dealer, according to court records. He said Quick confronted him and tried to stab him, but he took the knife from Quick and slashed his neck, the records show.

But prosecutors allege that Martinez-Carceres stabbed Quick in an attack that was “planned and unprovoked,” the filing says. The stabbing, they allege, stemmed from the prior issues between the two and Martinez-Carceres’ attempt to steal wax from Quick.

Martinez-Carceres was also charged with robbery and use of a deadly weapon, but those charges are expected to be dismissed, according to Vishad Dewan, a Sonoma County public defender representing Martinez-Carceres.

“Based upon the evidence, the (Sonoma County District Attorney) and my client reached an agreement,” Dewan said. “He has accepted responsibility for the charge the DA is asking him to plea to, which is second-degree murder. I expect that my client is remorseful and deeply affected by his conduct.”

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

Comments / 1

Related
ksro.com

Man Shot by Parole Agents in Santa Rosa Identified

The man critically wounded after being shot by state parole agents in Fountaingrove has been identified. Forty-nine-year-old Charles Wyatt was shot Wednesday afternoon. Wyatt was shot after agents went to his home to arrest him for violating terms of his parole. He has a criminal record dating back to 1992 that includes charges of rape, false imprisonment, assault on a peace officer, and drug-related offenses. Authorities still haven’t said what prompted the agents to shoot. It’s also unclear if Wyatt was armed.
KRON4 News

Petaluma police investigating prowling, attempted burglary incident

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma are investigating a prowling and attempted burglary incident that occurred at a residence on Thursday. On Thursday at 8:11 a.m., officers with the Petaluma Police Department responded to Webster Street on a report of an unknown suspect who walked to the rear of a residence and attempted to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carlos Martinez#Murder#Sentencing#Marijuana#Violent Crime
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa man arrested on narcotics trafficking after fentanyl found in home

SANTA ROSA – Police in Santa Rosa have arrested a man in connection with a narcotics trafficking case.Carlos Andreas Ibarra, 23, was arrested on suspicion of possession for sale and transportation of fentanyl, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.In early May, detectives initiated an investigation into narcotics trafficking by a Santa Rosa resident.Investigators learned Ibarra was selling fentanyl in Santa Rosa and in surrounding areas, police said.On Thursday at 1:30 p.m., detectives and uniformed officers contacted Ibarra near his residence on Harvest Lane and found him to be in possession of two ounces of fentanyl.A search warrant was served at his residence, and police found a gallon bag containing half a pound of fentanyl, 25 individual baggies each containing a gram of fentanyl and $6,000 in cash.Police said items indicative of drug sales were also located inside the residence.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4

Homeowner confronts alleged prowler in Petaluma

KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Gubernatorial candidate Michael Shellenberger discusses …. Drivers prepare for Memorial Day weekend travel rush. New plans for Big Basin Redwoods State Park in Boulder …. Former SWAT team member details police protocol for …. VTA to hold vigil 1 year after mass shooting. Santa Clara County...
CBS San Francisco

Suspect sentenced to 13 years in prison in fatal Fremont DUI crash

FREMONT (CBS SF)  -- A Fremont man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison following his conviction related to a hit-and-run, DUI crash that claimed the life of a elderly woman on St. Patrick's Day in 2019.Fremont police said Juan Martinez received the sentence after his conviction for voluntary manslaughter, DUI, and hit and run with injury. Acting to investigators, Martinez was driving while intoxicated and veered into oncoming traffic on Central Ave. His vehicle collided with a vehicle occupied by William and Erlinda Domingo, a married couple in their 70's who were driving home from a church service. The crash resulted in Erlinda's death. William was also seriously injured.After the crash, Martinez fled the scene and hid, but was later apprehended by responding officers. He was eventually charged with murder under the "Watson Murder" ruling in addition to several other felony charges. The "Watson Murder" rule refers to a situation in which a person with a prior driving under the influence conviction, is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and causes another vehicle accident that results in a death.  Under these conditions, the suspect can be charged with murder.
FREMONT, CA
ksro.com

Man Suspected of Selling Fentanyl Arrested in Santa Rosa

A Santa Rosa man has been arrested after police seized a large supply of drugs. An investigation that began earlier this month determined that 23-year-old Carlos Andreas Ibarra was selling fentanyl in Santa Rosa and the surrounding areas. Yesterday, police contacted Ibarra near his residence on Harvest Lane and found two ounces of fentanyl in his possession. In his home, police found nearly 1/2 pound of fentanyl, 25 baggies containing 1 gram each of fentanyl, and $6,000 in cash. They also found other items indicative of drug sales including packaging material, cell phones, and scales. Ibarra was arrested for possession for sale and transportation of fentanyl.
CBS San Francisco

Prosecutors: Gilroy police officer lawfully killed suspect who ambushed her

GILROY – A Gilroy police officer who fatally shot an attempted murder suspect who had ambushed her during a call last September will not face charges, prosecutors said Friday.According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, Officer Catalina Fraide was acting within the law when she shot 40-year-old David Lopez."Officer Catalina Fraide's disciplined response to a live-fire ambush by a violent felon intent on killing police officers is a credit to her training, professionalism, and courage," said a report by Deputy District Attorney Rob Baker. "Consequently, no criminal liability attaches to her. Officer Fraide's actions were both lawful and...
GILROY, CA
Willits News

MCSO: Mendocino County teens arrested for alleged hold-up in Cloverdale

Four Mendocino County teenagers were arrested recently for allegedly robbing a business at gunpoint, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies were informed around 9:30 p.m. May 20 that a business in Cloverdale, located just south of Mendocino County on Highway 101, had just been robbed by suspects believed to be Mendocino County residents who were heading back there.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Concord News Journal

Clayton police arrested Concord Vice-Mayor Hoffmeister for DUI

Concord, California – Clayton Police said that the Vice-Mayor of Concord was arrested a few days earlier in the City of Clayton for driving under the influence. On Wednesday evening, May 25, Laura Hoffmeister was allegedly pulled over by officers for a vehicle code violation and arrested for DUI. Hoffmeister was then taken to the county jail in Marinez and released the next day.
ksro.com

iPhone Thief Arrested After Chase from Santa Rosa to San Rafael

A man suspected of stealing iPhones from an AT&T store in Santa Rosa has been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase. Wednesday night’s chase ended some 38-miles away in San Rafael. Following his arrest, the suspect was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency. The man, Gregory Dawson of San Francisco, is accused of cutting security cables and taking five iPhones, valued at a total of more than three-thousand bucks. A 17-year-old boy was in the vehicle during the chase, which reached speeds of up to 100-miles-per-hour. The boy was not hurt.
KRON4 News

Graphic video: Police release bodycam footage of fatal police shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police department released footage from body cameras worn by officers in the May 19 police shooting which left two men dead. Police are describing the event as an “officer-involved shooting incident that ended tragically.” Please note that the video is graphic. Officers responded to a call at Mariposa […]
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest pair in connection to April homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police in San Jose have arrested two men who are suspected of a fatally shooting a man back in April. The San Jose Police Department announced that 33-year-old Henry Nguyen and 38-year-old Johnson Nguyen, both San Jose residents, have been taken into custody after police believe the pair is responsible […]
CBS San Francisco

Man critically hurt after being shot by state parole officer in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- A man shot by a state parole officer Wednesday in Santa Rosa is in critical condition following emergency surgery, according to an 8 p.m. Facebook post from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. Detectives are investigating the officer-involved shooting, which took place about 1:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Lahinch Lane in Santa Rosa involving parole agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The area is in the north end of the city west of Nagasawa Park. The social media post included little information about the incident itself, aside from the following: "The Santa Rosa Police Department initially responded to assist as the event unfolded. According to the Sonoma County Law Enforcement Chief's Association protocols, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office will be investigating this incident. Our investigation is just beginning, so we have no additional information to share at this time." This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available. 
TheDailyBeast

Bodycam Footage Shows Four Cops Shooting Two Men Fighting on the Ground

Bodycam footage released on Friday shows San Francisco officers firing numerous times at two men who had been fighting on the ground on May 19, both of whom died from their injuries. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, police had been responding to a 911 call about one man “beating the crap” out of the other. When they arrived, officials said, they found that both men were wielding knives as they fought each other. Police said they used verbal warnings and non-lethal attempts to de-escalate the situation, but when one man “suddenly climbed over the top” of the other and twice made a “stabbing motion,” four cops started shooting. San Francisco Deputy Public Defender Alexandra Pray, who once represented one of the men, called the deadly encounter “an inexcusable tragedy.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
4K+
Followers
310
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy