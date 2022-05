Charlotte North Carolina is on the map when we learned about a Ponzi scheme. The Securities and Exchange Commission filed an emergency action charging Wynn Charlebois with operating Ponzi scheme. That was a busy day on May 19th in the United States District Court for the Western District of North Carolina. Allegedly, Charlebois defrauded at least 75 investors in Charlotte and other areas. He was used multiple bogus investment opportunities that seemed appealing to investors. These investors were supposed to share in the profits earned by participating. He reminds us of Bernie Madoff who is considered a fraudster and financier. Bernie ran the largest Ponzi scheme in history, worth about $64.8 billion.

