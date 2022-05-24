CIF Sac-Joaquin Section softball playoffs: Semifinal previews, brackets, scores

The Sac-Joaquin Section softball playoffs are now in the semifinals for Divisions 1-4, and have already wrapped up in the three lowest divisions.

No. 3 Hilmar stormed its way to a D5 title behind its dominant offense, No. 1 Woodland Christian outdueled No. 2 Millennium 8-6 in Division 6, and No. 2 Big Valley Christian defeated No. 1 Stone Ridge Christian 5-3 to win Division 7.

STATEWIDE CALIFORNIA SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Below are the links to brackets for each division, in addition to semifinal previews. We will continue adding links to the division previews as they are released.

Note that all games will be played at the home site of the higher-seeded game unless noted otherwise in the brackets.

DIVISION 1:

PLAYOFF BRACKET

SEMIFINALS PREVIEW: TOP-SEEDED SHELDON THE SLIGHT FAVORITE

DIVISION 2:

PLAYOFF BRACKET

SEMIFINALS PREVIEW: CAN HOPE & GRACE JENKINS LEAD ST. FRANCIS TO A TITLE?

DIVISION 3:

PLAYOFF BRACKET

DIVISION 4:

PLAYOFF BRACKET

DIVISION 5 PLAYOFF BRACKET – CHAMPION: Hilmar

DIVISION 6 PLAYOFF BRACKET – CHAMPION: Woodland Christian

DIVISION 7 PLAYOFF BRACKET – CHAMPION: Big Valley Christian

