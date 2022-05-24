ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athol Springs, NY

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section softball playoffs: Semifinal previews, brackets, scores

By Lance Smith, SBLive
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=173CcH_0fosPF5Q00

The Sac-Joaquin Section softball playoffs are now in the semifinals for Divisions 1-4, and have already wrapped up in the three lowest divisions.

No. 3 Hilmar stormed its way to a D5 title behind its dominant offense, No. 1 Woodland Christian outdueled No. 2 Millennium 8-6 in Division 6, and No. 2 Big Valley Christian defeated No. 1 Stone Ridge Christian 5-3 to win Division 7.

STATEWIDE CALIFORNIA SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Below are the links to brackets for each division, in addition to semifinal previews. We will continue adding links to the division previews as they are released.

Note that all games will be played at the home site of the higher-seeded game unless noted otherwise in the brackets.

DIVISION 1:

PLAYOFF BRACKET

SEMIFINALS PREVIEW: TOP-SEEDED SHELDON THE SLIGHT FAVORITE

DIVISION 2:

PLAYOFF BRACKET

SEMIFINALS PREVIEW: CAN HOPE & GRACE JENKINS LEAD ST. FRANCIS TO A TITLE?

DIVISION 3:

PLAYOFF BRACKET

DIVISION 4:

PLAYOFF BRACKET

DIVISION 5 PLAYOFF BRACKET – CHAMPION: Hilmar

DIVISION 6 PLAYOFF BRACKET – CHAMPION: Woodland Christian

DIVISION 7 PLAYOFF BRACKET – CHAMPION: Big Valley Christian

--

You can also download the SBLive Sports app to follow along on your phone:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Athol Springs, NY
City
Levittown, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cif#Previews#Brackets#Cif Sac Joaquin Section#The Sac Joaquin Section#Divisions 1 4#Christian#Division 7#California Softball#Playoff Bracket Division#Sblive Sports#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy