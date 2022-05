2015 was a pivotal year for as it was the first year that Kanye West started releasing collaborative products with the brand and culture-shifting silhouettes such as the UltraBOOST debuted to the market. The latter became an icon in its own right as it had co-signs from West, Jerry Lorenzo and more, and was released in an abundance of colorways both collaborative and GR. One of the iterations that won the hearts of many sneakerheads across the globe was the adidas UltraBOOST 1.0 “Cream,” and it looks like it will be getting another restock.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO