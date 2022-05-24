ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tamarac Man Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run

By Kevin Deutsch
tamaractalk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Tamarac man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man and injured a woman last Fourth of July, arrest records show. Justin Green, 20, of 8520 E Southgate...

tamaractalk.com

Comments / 1

Related
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Aggravated Battery and Fraud

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through May 23, 2022. On 05/19/2022, deputies responded to a report of an aggravated battery involving three unknown female suspects. Fire. 5481 N. State Road 7.
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Bicyclist killed in Pompano Beach crash

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash on Friday afternoon in Pompano Beach, leaving one bicyclist dead. Deputies responded along with Pompano Beach Fire Rescue where a male bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene in the area of 500 Southwest 12th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale Police: 2 Stabbed, 1 In Custody

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police detectives are investigating a double stabbing that took place Saturday morning. Police said they responded to an address near the 1200 block of SW 28th Way at around 6:19 a.m. Authorities said original reports stated there were 3 victims wounded from a stabbing, but when police arrived there were 2 victims who were transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Police were able to locate the suspect who was subsequently taken into custody. No other additional details were immediately known.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Man faces several charges including pointing laser at BSO aviation unit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 18-year-old Coral Springs man has been arrested after being accused of using blue lights in his vehicle, fleeing and eluding and pointing a laser light at a pilot. Fort Lauderdale police said that at approximately 11:58 p.m. on Friday night, they were notified by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit of a vehicle using red and blue flashing lights. Authorities said the vehicle appeared to be involved in a car show in the area of the 900 block of West Commercial Blvd. Investigators said the vehicle was observed using the red and blue lights unlawfully to stop traffic for the car show. “The BSO Aviation Unit then noticed a green laser being pointed in their direction from the driver’s side of the vehicle,” authorities said. Police said the Aviation Unit followed the vehicle until FLPD, along with units from Wilton Manors PD, located it in the 2000 block of North Federal Highway. Three juvenile passengers were released to their parents and the driver, who was identified as Alex Singleton was arrested.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#8520 E#Bmw#Broward Sheriff S Office#The Broward Main Jail#Tamarac Talk
CBS Miami

1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized As Van Ends Up In Pond In SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man died overnight at Kendal Regional Medical Center and a woman remains in critical condition after their blue Toyota van went out of control and plunged into a pond in Southwest Miami-Dade late Friday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said a man and a woman were pulled from the van and taken to Kendall Regional in critical condition and while it was initially believed a child was also in that vehicle, FHP says that was fortunately not the case. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and police divers did scour the pond and the vehicle in case a child was in...
CBS Miami

Death Of Child Pulled From Homestead Pond Under Investigation

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating the death of a child whose body was found in a Homestead retention pond on Friday night. Authorities responded to a gated community in the area of 6th Street and NE 21st Terrace. The 3-year-old boy had gone missing earlier in the day. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death. The parents of the boy were cooperating with authorities, police said. Police continue to investigate.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Man Charged With 2 More Counts of Murder in Crime Spree

The Coral Springs man responsible for a deadly crime spree that ended with three people dead Friday has been charged with two additional counts of murder, court records show. Dale Spidle, 35, of 4113 NW 88th Ave., is charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon for killing Elizabeth Carmona, 61, and her 10-month-old nephew, Mateo, who she was babysitting in the apartment next to Spidle’s when the killings happened, authorities said.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

3-year-old boy dies after going into retention pond in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 3-year-old boy who was pulled out of a retention pond in Homestead has died, police said. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene at an apartment complex in the area of Northeast Sixth Court and 21st Avenue, off Kendall Drive, just before 6:40 p.m., Friday. Homestead Police...
HOMESTEAD, FL
850wftl.com

The Docket: Witness to PBC deadly drive-by shooting tells all

This week on The Docket, we hear from a witness to a deadly drive-by shooting in Palm Beach County after the suspect is arrested following an intense police pursuit. Also, a 2010 rape case is solved after DNA matches a Florida man. An elderly woman shoots an intruder dead. And Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd once again does not disappoint.
Click10.com

Police: 1 person shot, killed outside Hialeah music studio

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police responded to a music studio Friday morning after a shooting was reported just outside the building. Alex Estevez who is part owner of the IMG recording studio at 2631 West 79th St. told Local 10 News photojournalist Dan Palma that a music producer who goes by the industry name ‘ugly’, was working in the studio throughout the night and came outside around 9:30 a.m. to wait for his Uber when he was shot.
NBC Miami

Cyclist Dies After Being Struck by Car in Davie

Police are investigating after a cyclist was struck and killed by a car in Davie Thursday morning. The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. near Nob Hill Road and State Road 84. Davie Police officials said the car was traveling north on Nob Hill Road when it struck the cyclist, who was crossing east on 84.
cw34.com

'He's capable of murdering her;' Man charged with stalking ex

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — She was afraid for herself and her children for the past year and a half but admittedly didn't do everything she could to stop it until the morning of April 22. That's when a Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy arrived at her home in Wellington...
WELLINGTON, FL
CBS Miami

Several Injured In 7-Vehicle Crash In Tamarac

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An accident involving seven vehicles has left several people injured and is affecting traffic Thursday morning in Tamarac. The crash, which injured 6 people, happened near the area of University Drive and Southgate Blvd. near Renaissance Charter School. Those who were injured were transported to local hospitals. The southbound lanes are closed and the northbound lanes are moving very slowly, officials said. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Miami PD identifies man shot at by officers after they witnessed him strike 2 women with van

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department has identified the man they say hit two women with his vehicle before officers fired shots at him. Jerry Sanders is facing several charges, including premeditated attempted murder and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. Assistant Chief Cherise Gause said it all happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday when they responded to a domestic violence call made by woman. When officers arrived to the home in the 100 block of NW 64 street, they found the home was on fire. Then, responding officers said they witnessed Sanders driving a black van strike two women with the vehicle. As a result, two officers fired shots at him. He sustained non-life threatening injuries. One woman suffered leg injuries. The Sanders and the woman were transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police were not able to say the relationship between the three. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting. The cause of the fire is also still being investigated.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy